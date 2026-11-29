Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love has died at 84. John Stamos posts emotional tribute. Details on his legacy and recent health struggles.

Mike Love, the legendary co-founder and enduring voice of the Beach Boys, has died at the age of 85. His representative, Katie Altman, confirmed the news in a statement issued after his passing on Saturday, November 28. The statement noted that Love died in the evening, surrounded by his family members. No cause of death has been announced to the public at this time.

Actor and musician John Stamos shared a deeply personal message on Instagram hours after the news broke. He posted a self-painted portrait of Love titled "Mike in 1985" alongside a poignant tribute. Stamos wrote that he played alongside Love for more than four decades and considered him family. The two performed together for years, with Love officiating Stamos' wedding to Caitlin McHugh in 2018.

Also read Mike Love Dead: Beach Boys Co-Founder Who Sang & Wrote Era-Defining Hits Was 85

Stamos explained the profound connection between the two men in his social media post. He stated that Love gave him a place in his band and a place in his life. The actor reflected on the intensity of their bond, noting that the deeper the joy, the deeper the sorrow. He expressed that it had been a privilege to have loved someone enough to hurt this much.

Friends and peers quickly gathered in the comments of Stamos' tribute post. Comedian Jeffrey Ross thanked Stamos for introducing him to a legend who made so many people happy. Howie Mandel also offered condolences, writing that Love was lucky to have such a friend. Singer-songwriter Ye released a new song titled "Out of My Mind" as a nod to Love's death.

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Love's death follows a period of significant health struggles earlier this year. In July, reports indicated he was facing serious health challenges ahead of a scheduled show at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. This performance occurred the night after he returned to the stage in Cincinnati following a three-month break. Stamos described Love as a fighter in his recent posts about Love's condition.

Weeks after the health reports, Stamos' group California Sound continued to honor the legacy of the original Beach Boys. They rescheduled nearly 30 summer dates due to Love's declining health. Stamos closed his latest tribute by acknowledging the uncertainty of tomorrow. He emphasized the importance of tonight's memories and performances.

Love sang lead on many early Beach Boys hits. These tracks include "Surfin' U.S.A.", "Fun, Fun, Fun", and "California Girls". He co-wrote three of the group's four Billboard Hot 100 number-one songs. These chart-toppers are "I Get Around" from 1964, "Good Vibrations" from 1966, and "Kokomo" from 1988.

The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988. Love was separately inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in June 2025. This induction occurred just one day before Brian Wilson's own significant recognition. Love was inducted alongside other music industry legends during the ceremony.

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Peers and fans quickly gathered in the comments of Stamos' tribute post. NBC Los Angeles reported on Love's death, nodding to the band's 1988 chart-topper. A writer expressed sorrow and noted how lucky Love was to have such a friend. Another comment read, "RIP, hope ya met the boys down in Kokomo."

Love was one of the original members alongside Dennis Wilson, Carl Wilson, and their friend Al Jardine. After Carl Wilson's death in 1998, Love secured the license to tour under the Beach Boys name. He remained the only original member performing with the band into 2026.

His representative stated that he will be remembered for his singular talent. The statement highlighted his inspiration to generations of musicians. An American cultural icon, he will be remembered for his remarkable contribution to American music. Funeral or memorial plans for Love have not been announced.