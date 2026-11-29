Mike Love, Carnie Wilson, and fellow Beach Boys members honored the late Brian Wilson with emotional tributes following his death on June 11, 2024.

Mike Love and members of the Beach Boys have issued heartfelt tributes to Brian Wilson following the death of the legendary musician on Wednesday, June 11, 2024. Love, a founding member and cousin of Wilson, shared deep reflections on their complex family bond and musical partnership during this period of mourning. The outpouring of grief highlights the profound impact Wilson had on his relatives and the broader music industry.

Mike Love's Emotional Reflections

Mike Love expressed his sorrow through social media, describing Brian Wilson as an amazing writer and praising the lyrics they created together. Love emphasized the unique connection between cousins, stating that no one can penetrate that specific bond. He fondly recalled singing with his three first cousins: his father Brian, Uncle Carl, and Uncle Dennis. Love also mentioned the keyboardist, noting that Brian's musical spirit continues to resonate with those who loved him most.

Also read Mike Love Dead: Beach Boys Co-Founder Who Sang & Wrote Era-Defining Hits Was 85

Carnie Wilson's Celebration of Life

Carnie Wilson, the 57-year-old singer from Wilson Phillips, organized a celebration of life for her father on Wednesday, July 9. She shared photos and sentiments on Instagram on Thursday, July 10, describing the event as painful, uplifting, and peaceful. Carnie acknowledged the unavoidable nature of following in her father's musical footsteps, stating that music is in their blood. She recalled the tremendous gift of inheriting his talent, which defined her career and identity as an artist.

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A History of Conflict and Reconciliation

Brian Wilson and Mike Love maintained a notoriously rocky relationship over the years, often clashing over creative control of the Beach Boys' music. Their disputes escalated to legal battles, including a lawsuit in the early 1990s where Mike sued Brian and his publisher HarperCollins over defamation allegations in a 1991 memoir. Mike Love was eventually awarded retroactive songwriting credits and royalties on 35 Beach Boys tracks, including hits like Would It Be Nice and California Girls, along with a $13 million payout in 1994. Despite these legal struggles, the cousins reconciled for a series of reunion concerts in 2012 to honor the band's 50th anniversary.

Tributes from Friends and Industry Peers

The music community also mourned the loss, with Ashley Stamos expressing deep sorrow on Instagram. Stamos, 63, wrote that he would cry himself to sleep, noting the deeper the joy, the deeper the sorrow. He praised the special bond between him and Mike Love, who had recently filled in for Brian at Walt Disney World concerts in November due to health issues. Stamos described it as a privilege to have loved someone enough to hurt this much, honoring the joy Brian brought to the stage for decades.