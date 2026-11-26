Mike Lewis and his Seattle bar host a Thanksgiving meal for people without a place to go, continuing a tradition spanning more than 20 years that began before his ownership.

Mike Lewis, a Seattle business owner and KIRO Newsradio host, confirmed that his establishment will once again serve a Thanksgiving meal for individuals who do not have another place to celebrate the holiday. This annual gathering has been a staple of the local community for more than 20 years, predating Lewis's tenure as an owner of the venue.

Speaking with KIRO Newsradio host Spike O'Neill on The Jake and Spike Show, Lewis emphasized the enduring value of the initiative. He described the event as a spread dedicated specifically to people who lack a home or family network to join for the holiday. Despite the significant effort required to organize the event, Lewis expressed no doubt about its continuation.

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The Origin of the Holiday Tradition

The roots of this community tradition date back to when Lewis was just 22 years old. During a two-week trip to visit East Coast cities, he and his friend Hank decided to extend their vacation time by skipping Thanksgiving with their own families. An editor invited them to spend the holiday with his mother in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, while they were traveling toward Philadelphia.

Lewis recalled the invitation to swing through Chambersburg and stay at the editor's mother's house. Upon arriving, he visited a local bar where people were reconnecting with old friends and sharing the holiday meal. He noted that the hostess was thrilled to finally have a group of people to cook for, a moment that highlighted the sentiment that Thanksgiving is sometimes about where you are rather than who you are with.

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Operational Challenges and Stress

While the sentiment behind the meal is positive, Lewis acknowledged that the logistics of hosting such a large gathering can be physically demanding. He compared the preparation process to exercise, stating that he likes having done it but does not necessarily enjoy the process of doing it. The task involves a significant amount of work and stress as the team works to ensure all the food is finished and served hot simultaneously.

Lewis noted that he can make the event happen through careful planning, likening the preparation to building a custom weather system. He believes that if one tries hard enough, they can control the variables to ensure a successful outcome for everyone attending the meal.

Community Impact and Future Plans

The tradition continues to provide a vital social and culinary resource for members of the Seattle community who might otherwise spend the holiday in isolation. By opening the doors of his business to these guests, Lewis and his staff foster a sense of belonging and connection during a time that is traditionally focused on family and gratitude.

As the date for the upcoming Thanksgiving approaches, the preparation for the meal is already underway. The event stands as a testament to the power of community support and the enduring human need for connection, ensuring that no one in the area has to eat alone on the fourth Thursday of November.