Mike Leigh has talked about retirement after 'Tender Loving Care' and why he doesn't work with Hollwood movie stars.

Huw Edwards To Speak On TV For First Time About Criminal Actions & Fall From Grace In Channel 4 Docthe decorated British director reminded the world why his unusual methods mean he’s happy sticking with British character actors.

He “snorted” at the idea of casting big Hollywood movie stars.

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“Well, first of all let’s clear up what’s involved in doing that,” he said. “You – the name actor – would have to commit yourself to the project for months on end. You may have to get out in the real world and do some research. You may not be playing a character that squares with your idea of how you want to be seen; the idealised version of your own personality.