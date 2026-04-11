Mike Johnson Won't Seek House GOP Leadership Role After Democratic Midterm Sweep

Speaker Mike Johnson will not seek the top House Republican leadership post after Democrats won control of Congress in the 2026 midterms. Steve Scalise is now running for minority leader as Jim Jordan also enters the race.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La. , will not seek election as the top Republican leader when Democrats take over as the majority in the next Congress, according to a source familiar with his plans.

Johnson told his staff he will not seek to lead the House GOP in the next Congress. He will still serve as a member of the House after winning re-election to Louisiana's 4th Congressional District. The decision leaves open the position of House minority leader when Democrats take over. Johnson was elected Speaker in 2023 after Republicans ousted Rep.

Also read Speaker Mike Johnson won't seek another term as House GOP leader after midterm losses

Johnson Steps Down as Republican Leader

Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. , and has served two terms in the top position. Current House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y. , could make history next year as the nation's first Black Speaker of the House.

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His colleagues will hold a vote when the new Congress convenes Jan. 3. Democrats will have a majority over Republicans in both the Senate and the House next year, with many historical upsets across the country. The Democratic takeover followed a historic sweep of Congress during Tuesday's midterm elections, a blue wave that Republicans had seen coming but drastically underestimated in its extent.

Prominent House Republicans are now fighting over who will be President Donald Trump's top defender amid a likely barrage of Democrat-led investigations. Steve Scalise, R-La. , has begun informing colleagues that he intends to run for the GOP's top leadership spot after Republicans lost their chamber majority, two sources told Fox News Digital. One source described Scalise's pitch: His number one goal will be to lead the conference back into the majority.

Steve Scalise Seeks Top GOP Position

He is a proven and tested leader who is ready on day one. He has spent his career unifying Republicans, and he is prepared for the big legislative and oversight battles ahead. The conference knows him, how he fights, and that he is a trusted leader. Scalise has spent more than a decade in House GOP leadership, but prior bids to ascend to the top spot have failed, including his October 2023 bid to succeed exiled former Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

He has spent nearly two decades in office building coalitions and winning allies. He also spent the campaign season crisscrossing the country to support House Republican candidates while raising millions of dollars for the GOP. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has thrown his hat in the ring for House minority leader as the GOP picks up the pieces after the blue wave. Winning the minority leader job is a far easier task than becoming speaker.

The speaker role needs a majority of the entire 435-seat House body, while minority leaders only need to win more than 50% of lawmakers within their own party. Scalise's goodwill will be tested after Republicans suffered historic losses in Tuesday night's elections. Several House Republicans told Fox News Digital they wanted to see new leadership after the tidal wave of Democratic victories.

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Democrats Eye Investigations of President Trump

They should all step aside and let new people run, one House GOP lawmaker told Fox News Digital on Wednesday morning. Whoever wins House minority leader will have the critical task of being Trump's top bulldog for the final two years of his term. House Democrats have signaled they are ready for a wide array of investigations targeting the president's business interests, family and allies.

They are even positioning to pursue impeachment, with one House Democrat warning Republicans to lawyer up. Commentator Concha warned that Trump probes could backfire on Democrats after their midterm wins. The 2026 midterms produced a series of historic firsts and upsets. Democrats flipped Texas blue with historic victories in governor and Senate races.

Historic Democratic Midterm Victories Across States

A Democratic attorney general pulled off an upset of a sitting Republican governor after a blistering campaign in a key swing state. A Democrat won a Trump-targeted Texas district in a rebuke of Republican redistricting. Abdul El-Sayed delivered a major blow to the GOP in Michigan after a bruising Senate race and mocked Trump, Vance and Rogers in a gloating victory speech. Ilhan Omar lashed out at bigot Trump after winning re-election despite an investigation.

The election produced the first Muslim senator and the first Black female governor. The radical socialist wing had a huge night that revealed its ascending clout within the Democratic Party. Commentators asked who the far-left socialists coming to Congress next year will be. Trump congratulated the Democrats on their big win but pledged to veto insane Dem bills and pinpointed an issue partially to blame for Republican losses.

Bonta said he would counter DOJ election monitors with observers of his own. Speaker Mike Johnson was projected to cruise to re-election for a fifth House term. Economic concerns played a major role in the midterm elections, according to polling analysis.