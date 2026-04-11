Mike Johnson Will Not Seek House GOP Leadership After Midterm Losses

Speaker Mike Johnson told staff he will not run for House minority leader after Republicans lost their House majority in the 2026 midterms. Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan are now competing for the GOP leadership role.

Speaker Mike Johnson has told his staff that he will not seek to lead the House Republican Conference in the next Congress, following historic midterm losses that cost Republicans their House majority.

Johnson is expected to remain in Congress despite stepping down from his leadership position, according to a source. The decision comes after Democrats clinched one of the largest House majorities since former President Barack Obama's rise to power, capping a blue wave that swept Republicans out of power in the chamber. Johnson, who had served as speaker, won re-election to a fifth House term in his Louisiana district, according to projections.

Also read Speaker Mike Johnson projected to cruise to re-election for fifth House term

Scalise Launches Bid for GOP Leadership

With Johnson stepping aside, the race to become the GOP's next leader is already underway. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La. , has begun informing colleagues that he intends to run for the party's top leadership spot, two sources told Fox News Digital. One source described Scalise's pitch to colleagues: His number one goal will be to lead the conference back into the majority.

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He is a proven and tested leader who is ready on day one. He has spent his career unifying Republicans, and he is prepared for the big legislative and oversight battles ahead. The conference knows him, how he fights, and that he is a trusted leader. Scalise has spent more than a decade in House GOP leadership, but prior bids to ascend to the top spot have failed, including his October 2023 bid to succeed exiled former Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

He has spent nearly two decades in office building coalitions and allies, and spent the campaign season crisscrossing the country to support House Republican candidates while raising millions of dollars for the GOP. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is also expected to run for the leadership role. Jordan, a prominent ally of President Donald Trump, would bring a combative style to the position as Republicans prepare for a likely barrage of Democrat-led investigations.

Minority Leader Role Easier Than Speakership

The race for minority leader is a far easier task than becoming speaker. Winning the speaker's gavel requires a majority of the entire 435-seat House, while minority leaders only need to win more than 50 percent of lawmakers within their own party.

Despite his deep relationships and fundraising record, Scalise's goodwill will be tested after Republicans suffered historic losses in Tuesday night's elections, when Democrats flipped Senate seats in Trump country and won key governorships and House districts across the map. Several House Republicans told Fox News Digital they wanted to see new leadership after the tidal wave of Democratic victories. One House GOP lawmaker said on Wednesday morning: They should all step aside and let new people run.

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Democrats, meanwhile, are poised to take control of Congress. The 2026 midterms made history, producing the first Muslim senator and the first Black female governor. The results also revealed the growing clout of the Democratic Party's progressive wing, with democratic socialist candidates winning seats in Congress, including Abdul El-Sayed, who defeated a Republican in Michigan's bruising Senate race.

President Donald Trump congratulated Democrats on their big win following the blue wave, even as he pledged to veto what he called insane Democratic bills. Trump also pinned partial blame for Republican losses on economic concerns that pollsters said drove voters to the polls. Trump is also facing the prospect of impeachment fears looming as House Democrats warn Republicans to lawyer up.

GOP Defender Faces Trump Legal Scrutiny

A Democratic House member said the president and his allies should prepare for legal scrutiny, as Democrats position themselves for a wide array of investigations targeting Trump's business interests, family and allies. Whoever wins the House minority leader job will have the critical task of being Trump's top defender for the final two years of his term. The position will require leading the conference back toward the majority while mounting an aggressive oversight counteroffensive against Democratic investigations.

Publicly, Trump congratulated Democrats on their victory, but the GOP is bracing for a post-election game of musical chairs as leadership battles loom. Republicans are also weighing whether the party's losses were a rejection of Trump's agenda or a reflection of economic concerns that pollsters said dominated voter decisions.