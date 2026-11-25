WASHINGTON—Tightly gripping the sides of his lectern as all the lowercase l’s on the screen started to resemble erect phalluses, House Speaker Mike Johnson trailed off during a speech when the letters on his teleprompter transformed into dancing genitals, sources confirmed Thursday.

WASHINGTON—Tightly gripping the sides of his lectern as all the lowercase l’s on the screen started to resemble erect phalluses, House Speaker Mike Johnson trailed off during a speech when the letters on his teleprompter transformed into dancing genitals, sources confirmed Thursday.

According to reports, Johnson’s message on the recent midterm elections was interrupted when his prepared comments morphed into vaginas in skirts and penises with top hats and canes, the images on the screen serenading him with a sultry show tune as he mouthed a silent “Oh dear. ” When the penile forms joined together in a cancan line and kicked their testicles up in the air, the speaker reportedly rubbed his eyes and shook his head, struggling to make it through his remarks about a possible recount in North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District.

Also read Mike Vrabel Confirms Patriots' QB Plans Heading into Week 12

Sources said Johnson was unable to speak after the microphones in the room became bouncing, dangling members, and the mouths of the aides asking him if he was okay became endless vaginal canals calling his name. At press time, Johnson was said to be trying to contact his Covenant Eyes sponsor but had dropped his cell phone in horror after it transformed into a scantily dressed chorus line woman.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NewsIAB TC String I understand GPC will be overwritten and want to allow this site to sell or share my personal information anyway