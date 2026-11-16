Mike Johnson Steps Down as House Speaker Following Midterm Losses

House Speaker Mike Johnson has announced he will not serve as House Minority Leader after Republicans suffered significant losses in the midterm elections. He will be replaced by Rep. Jim Jordan when the new Congress convenes. Johnson cited taking responsibility for the election results and a desire to focus on defending founding principles as reasons for his departure, while facing criticism over his handling of economic issues and his relationship with Donald Trump.

he wouldn’t run as House minority leader hours after Republicans’ crushing losses in the midterms. Rep. Jim Jordan, currently the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, will replace Johnson when the new Congress is sworn in.

After becoming speaker in 2023, the deeply religious Louisiana lawmaker has bent over backward to support Trump’s demands and has defended his actions. , Johnson explained to host Kayleigh McEnany, a former Trump White House press secretary, why he left the critical role to return to Congress. , writing, “Election cycles come and go, but our fight to defend America’s founding principles continues. The House Republican majority did our duty to deliver for hardworking Americans.

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And now we must stay in the fight to ensure our republic prevails. ” During the softball TV interview, which Fox stated was his first since the midterms, Johnson admitted he made his decision to quit “pretty quickly after Election Night. ”He added, “We don’t like the results.

But, you know, real leadership, I’ve always believed, you lead from the front, and leaders have to take responsibility when things go wrong whether it’s... individually deserved or not, that’s part of it. ”last Thursday, “I have a real peace in my heart in knowing there’s not a single additional thing I could have done to change the outcome of the Election Night. ”, “How did you deliver for hardworking Americans?

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Please refresh my memory as it seems you are simply trying to speak this into reality. ”that Donald Trump has been president for six out of the last 10 years, and rather than help the American public with the high cost of living and access to healthcare, he has “been focused on giving billionaires huge tax cuts, building a golden ballroom, putting up gold arches at the Arlington cemetery. ” The post ended, “MAGAS have wasted our tax money!

” House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks to members of the media at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, November 9, 2026.

“If Republicans did their duty to deliver for hard working Americans, Republicans wouldn’t have been voted out and lost your majorities,”Johnson told McEnany on Saturday that he intends to maintain his voice in Trump’s conservative movement, saying he and wife Kelly “prayed about this,” noting, “I don’t believe that God’s releasing me from that responsibility. ”Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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