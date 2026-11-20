'To state the obvious, barring any serious medical issues, we need every Republican to be here,' the outgoing speaker scolded GOP lawmakers.

WASHINGTON — The GOP agenda in the House of Representatives has been derailed by Republicans not showing up to work since the party's"To state the obvious, barring any serious medical issues, we need every Republican to be here to faithfully complete our full two-year term," he wrote in a Nov. 20 letter.

House Democrats were hammered by their base after roughly a dozen of them missed a procedural vote on impeaching Pentagon chief, which many of them blamed on a Capitol-adjacent traffic jam. The embarrassing setback contributed to a high-profile defeat of the effort, though it likely would have ultimately failed anyways.

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But the House GOP, which remains in control of both chambers until the new year, has been especially hard hit by member truancies since the blue wave earlier this month swept Republicans out of power in the next Congress. This past week, Johnson had to abruptly cancel a scheduled vote — and a day of work — amid fears about having enough people in the Capitol.

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Even with potential Democratic absences, the House GOP's razor-thin majority means that every vote counts for Johnson. With a little more than 40 days left in the majority, Johnson stressed to the House Republican Conference that there's still much to be done. Votes on averting a government shutdown,"To do all of this, we must have full attendance and the support of our entire conference," the outgoing speaker wrote to his members.

"LET'S SCORE EVERY POINT WE CAN AND LEAVE IT ALL ON THE FIELD! " Johnson, who opted not to run for reelection to congressional leadership, will be replaced in the 120th Congress by Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, the current Judiciary Committee chairman,Zachary Schermele is the congressional correspondent for USA TODAY. Reach him by email at zschermele@usatoday.com and on Signal @zachschermele.02. Follow him on X at @ZachSchermele.