FOX 29 anchor Mike Jerrick surprised the 'Good Day Philadelphia' crew in studio on Thanksgiving morning and shared an update on his treatments of side effects related to his prostate cancer diagnosis last year

until FRI 3:00 AM EST, Coastal Atlantic County, Cape May County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cumberland County, Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Kent Countyuntil THU 10:00 PM EST, Schuylkill County, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Coastal Atlantic County, Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County, Delaware Beaches Countyuntil FRI 1:00 AM EST, Lehigh County, Berks County, Lower Bucks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Monroe County, Western Montgomery County, Philadelphia County, Carbon County, Eastern Montgomery County, Western Chester County, Somerset County, Camden County, Ocean County, Salem County, Northwestern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Mercer County, Southeastern Burlington County, Hunterdon County, Warren County, Gloucester County, New Castle CountyFOX 29's Mike Jerrick made a surprise visit to the Good Day Philadelphia studio on Thanksgiving morning, catching his co-anchors completely off guard—even after FaceTiming with them the day before without mentioning a word.

During the heartfelt reunion, Jerrick shared an update on his recent absence, explaining that he has been undergoing medical treatments at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania with roughly 20 sessions still to go. He thanked the hospital staff for taking great care of him, teased that he plans to return next week to share more details about what he's been going through, and assured viewers, "I'll be back.

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"FOX 29 anchor Mike Jerrick surprised his"Good Day Philadelphia" co-hosts in the studio on Thanksgiving morning after weeks away from the anchor desk. Jerrick shared that he is undergoing ongoing medical treatments at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, with roughly 20 sessions remaining. Alex Holley noted that Jerrick has been receiving daily hyperbaric chamber treatments to heal common side effects after catching prostate cancer early through a routine PSA test.