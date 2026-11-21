West Virginia quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. is rapidly rewriting the record books in Morgantown, just ten games into his time as a Mountaineer. Moments ago, he b

West Virginia quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. is rapidly rewriting the record books in Morgantown, just ten games into his time as a Mountaineer. Moments ago, he became the first quarterback in program history to eclipse 2,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing in the same season.

Pat White rushed for 1,000+ yards in 2006 and 2007, but only had 1,665 and 1,824 yards through the air in those two seasons, respectively. Major Harris was also close to doing it in 1989 but fell 64 rushing yards shy. And most recently, Garrett Greene was 178 yards away from doing it in 2023 and 110 yards away in 2024.

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A couple of weeks ago against Texas Tech, Hawkins broke the record for single-season rushing touchdowns with his 19th score, previously held by Pat White and Amos Zereoue. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Pat White is the owner of the most rushing yards in a single season by a Mountaineer QB with 1,335. With half of this game , next week vs. Utah, and potentially a bowl game, there's a chance he could get there or at least in the ballpark.

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Geno Smith's insane 2012 season is the most touchdowns responsible for by one player — 42 throwing, 2 rushing. Coming into today's game against Houston, Hawkins was at 33 total touchdowns, needing 10 more scores to own that record. With his touchdown pass to John Neider in the red zone, that number is shaved down to nine.

This one is a non-WVU record and it's sort of a made up record to some degree because of the stipulation, but here it is nonetheless. Kansas State's Colin Klein's 27 rushing touchdowns in 2011 is the most in a single season by a non-service academy QB. He will have to score multiple times on the ground to match that number, but it's not far-fetched with a bowl game also to be played.

West Virginia has had some really good players over the years, but it's been a minute since they've had a talent like Hawkins, who could very easily etch himself into the G.O. A.T. conversation, or at the very least, the Mt. Rushmore of WVU football. SCHUYLER CALLIHAN Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016.

He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.