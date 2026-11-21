There was some concern earlier this week that West Virginia could be without starting quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. for the team's final home game of the season

There was some concern earlier this week that West Virginia could be without starting quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. for the team's final home game of the season against Houston.

He injured his ankle in the loss against Kansas, but played through it with the adrenaline pumping and stayed in the game. On Wednesday, Hawkins was listed as questionable, then upgraded to probable on Thursday. He is officially off the availability report and will get the start for the Mountaineers.

Also read Latest Update on WVU QB Mike Hawkins Jr.'s Status for Houston Game

Assuming he stays healthy and has some success on the ground, he could make more history today, becoming the first quarterback in WVU history to throw for 2,000 and rush for 1,000 yards in the same season. This could be a big day for Hawkins, with Houston's defense really struggling against everything right now. Coming into this game, the Cougars rank 125th nationally against the pass, giving up nearly 250 yards per game.

They've been an okay run defense for much of the season, but just last week against Colorado, a team that has struggled to hit the century mark as a team since Deion Sanders got there, rushed for 249 yards on them. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

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The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman reacts following a failed two-point conversion in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Houston's starting quarterback Conner Weigman, who was not on the team's availability report all week, is now listed as questionable.

If he is unable to go, the Cougars will likely turn to true freshman Keisean Henderson , who is the future of the program. Henderson is 6/8 for 83 yards and two touchdowns on the season, and has one rush for 54 yards, which went for a touchdown.

The talented youngster was the No. 1 overall recruit in the country, according to 247Sports, picking Houston over offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Kansas, LSU, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Washington, and several others. While you might think Weigman potentially being out would be a good thing, I'm not so sure that it is.

Henderson, while inexperienced, is more dynamic with his legs and could give this West Virginia defense more fits. Not to mention, WVU's long history, regardless of coaching staff, of having a backup quarterback looking amazing in a spot-start opportunity. SCHUYLER CALLIHAN Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016.

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He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.