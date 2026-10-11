Stacy Keach, Mike Hammer star and Shakespearean actor, dies at 85

Stacy Keach, the actor best known for playing detective Mike Hammer on television and for celebrated Shakespearean stage work, died Tuesday at 85 in Magdalenka, Poland after heart failure.

Stacy Keach, the actor best known for playing private detective Mike Hammer on television and for acclaimed Shakespearean stage work, died Tuesday at his family home in Magdalenka, Poland.

He was 85. His wife, Malgosia Tomassi Keach, said he died after a long and difficult battle with a serious heart condition and heart failure. In a statement provided to Fox News Digital, his wife said: It is with profound sadness and a broken heart that I announce the passing of my darling husband, Stacy Keach. After a long and difficult battle with a serious heart condition and heart failure, Stacy peacefully departed this world.

Also read Stacy Keach, star of stage and 'Mike Hammer' series, dies at 85

He fought for so long, with extraordinary courage, determination and strength. She remembered him as a true warrior who faced his illness with the same remarkable spirit and resilience that defined his life. She added that he was not only a legendary actor admired and loved by audiences the world over, but also her beloved husband, her companion and the heart of their family.

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Career Spans TV and Shakespeare

For millions of television viewers, Keach will forever be remembered as Mickey Spillane's Mike Hammer, the tough-talking private investigator he portrayed with grit, charisma and an unmistakable screen presence. He played the scruffy detective in multiple TV movies and a series throughout the 1980s. His career stretched far beyond the detective series. A gifted Shakespearean actor, Keach tackled some of theater's most demanding roles, including Hamlet, Richard III and King Lear.

He was considered one of the premier interpreters of Shakespeare. In 1963 he portrayed Henry V, Mercutio and Lord Berowne at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. Keach was born in Savannah, Georgia, to actor parents. He earned degrees in English and dramatic art from the University of California, Berkeley, then attended the Yale School of Drama and the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

He also performed in the New York Public Theater's Hamlet, which featured Julie Harris. On screen, Keach played Sergeant Stedenko in the Cheech and Chong movies. He appeared in two John Huston films, Fat City and The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean. He also appeared in American History X with Edward Norton and The Bourne Legacy.

Film Roles and Personal Setbacks

His IMDb page contains more than 200 credits. In 2017, Keach suffered a heart attack while performing in a one-man production about Ernest Hemingway at Chicago's Goodman Theatre, forcing the cancellation of the show's run. Keach's acting career was nearly derailed in 1984 when he was arrested for trying to smuggle more than an ounce of cocaine into Britain, hidden in an aerosol shaving cream can.

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The arrest came while he was still making the series Mickey Spillane's Mike Hammer, later renamed The New Mike Hammer. He was later sentenced to nine months in prison. He told New York magazine in 2012 that his objective was to have as varied a selection of roles as possible. He said it probably hurt his career and his choices had a cost attached.

But he said he got to play Hamlet, Richard III and King Lear, and would not give that up for anything. Throughout a career spanning more than six decades, Keach earned admiration for his versatility as well as the unmistakable voice and commanding presence that made him one of Hollywood's most recognizable performers. He was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on July 31, 2019.

Legacy and Family Survivors

His wife said his passing leaves an immeasurable emptiness in their lives. But his extraordinary spirit, his unforgettable voice and the love he gave so generously will remain with them forever. Keach is survived by his wife, their children, Karolina and Shannon, and their extended family.