Mike Francesa Compares Knicks' Brunson to Derek Jeter

Mike Francesa believes the Knicks star has shown Jeterian qualities throughout the 2026 NBA Finals run, citing his ability to score in the fourth quarter and his exceptional footwork.

Mike Francesa believes the Knicks star has shown Jeterian qualities throughout the 2026 NBA Finals run..

“Jeter never won an MVP. Jeter never was the dominant player. But he was a player who was always at his best in the big moment. ”Brunson leads the Knicks this postseason by averaging 26.6 points, while also adding 6.3 assists, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game.

While the guard has improved by just 0.6 points per game in the postseason, he seems to get hot at the right moment every game. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post “Brunson’s ability to score in the fourth quarter is uncanny,” Francesa said.

“Brunson has the best footwork of any player I’ve seen in the NBA, with the notable exception of Hakeem Olajuwon. ”when he signed a four-year, $156.5 million extension with the Knicks in July 2024 instead of a potential five-year, $269 million max contract the following year. If you’re a Knicks fan and a Post fan, get in the game with this jersey inspired by our May 20, 2026 cover.

That contract decision allowed standout Knicks such as Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby to join or re-sign with the team.

“He is the leader. He sets the right tone,” Francesa said.

“He doesn’t put the cart before the horse. He takes it one game at a time, and he sets the perfect tone. ”





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