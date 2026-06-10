Mike Flanagan's The Exorcist Reboot Wraps Filming, Set for 2027 Release

Production has officially wrapped on Mike Flanagan's standalone The Exorcist reboot, starring Scarlett Johansson and an ensemble cast. The film, slated for March 12, 2027, aims to relaunch the horror franchise with a new story rather than direct sequel. Director Flanagan celebrated the milestone on Instagram.

Filming has officially concluded on Mike Flanagan 's highly anticipated adaptation of The Exorcist , marking a major milestone for the project. The film, which Flanagan both directs and writes, features an extensive ensemble cast including Scarlett Johansson , Diane Lane, Jacobi Jupe, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Laurence Fishburne, Sasha Calle, John Leguizamo, Rahul Kohli, Hamish Linklater, Benjamin Pajak, Carl Lumbly, Carla Gugino, John Gallagher Jr., Gil Bellows, Samantha Sloyan, and Kate Siegel.

Production began in mid-March and has now wrapped, as confirmed by Flanagan via an Instagram post showing an upside-down purple cross with the caption: That's a wrap. What an incredible experience. Forever grateful to this extraordinary cast and crew! The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 12, 2027 and is designed as a new standalone story intended to reinvigorate the iconic horror franchise, rather than serve as a direct sequel to earlier entries.

This approach aligns with Flanagan's history of reinterpreting classic horror properties, as seen in his work on The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor. The project has generated significant industry buzz due to its A-list cast and Flanagan's reputation for layered psychological storytelling within supernatural frameworks. While specific plot details remain under wraps, the creative team is known for blending atmospheric dread with deep character exploration.

The choice of a 2027 release suggests a measured production schedule, allowing for extensive post-production and visual effects work typical of modern horror spectacles. Universal Pictures is backing the film, which aims to appeal to both longtime fans of the original 1973 classic and new audiences. The Exorcist franchise has seen various sequels and adaptations over decades, but Flanagan's version is positioned as a fresh narrative departure.

Industry analysts note that the star-studded cast increases commercial prospects, though the horror genre's volatility means the film's success will hinge on execution and audience reception. Social media reactions to the wrap announcement have been overwhelmingly positive, with fans praising the assembled talent and expressing anticipation for Flanagan's take on the demonic possession lore. The film's marketing campaign is expected to ramp up over the next two years, with potential teasers and footage reveals at major festivals.

As production moves into editing and scoring phases, behind-the-scenes details may emerge through cast and crew interviews. The Exorcist remains one of cinema's most enduring horror properties, and this reboot carries the weight of both legacy and expectation. Further updates are anticipated as the release date approaches





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