An analysis of The Haunting of Hill House episode 3 Touch, proving that even the weakest part of Mike Flanaan Netflix masterpiece remains superior to most TV shows.

The streaming platform Netflix continues to dominate the horror genre with high-quality productions that maintain consistent critical acclaim throughout their runs. Among these, Mike Flanagan's The Haunting of Hill House stands out as a particularly exceptional example of the form, delivering a level of quality that rarely exists in serialized television. Even the show's most criticized installment manages to outperform the best episodes of many other television series, highlighting the immense bar set by the series.

Success often creates a heightened standard for audience expectation, making subsequent entries feel like disappointments by comparison. This phenomenon is evident when contrasting the second season of ABC's Twin Peaks with its original iteration. While the later season remains entertaining, it does not match the inimitable nature of the first season created by Mark Frost and David Lynch. Similarly, longtime viewers of South Park often judge newer episodes more harshly than critics might, nostalgic for the earlier seasons of the show that has aired for nearly three decades.

Also read Tim McGraw Says He and Faith Hill Are Having a Second Honeymoon as Empty Nesters

Comparative Standards In Television

Miniseries are often held to stricter standards because they have a defined endpoint, allowing creators to maintain quality without the risk of decline. Shows like I, Claudius starring Patrick Stewart have managed to run their entire course without a single weak entry. However, The Haunting of Hill House has achieved a similar feat, with every episode contributing to a cohesive and terrifying narrative. Episode 3, titled Touch, is widely considered the least effective part of the series, yet it remains a masterpiece of horror television in its own right.

Episode Touch Plot And Themes

Episode 3, Touch, focuses on Theo, a troubled alcoholic member of the Crane family portrayed by Kate Siegel. Theo possesses the ability to sense memories, motivations, and thoughts through physical contact with people or objects. This premise shifts the narrative into a procedural format reminiscent of psychic detective shows like Medium or Ghost Whisperer. Theo investigates the family life of a disturbed child to uncover the source of her trauma, creating a story that feels like a backdoor pilot for a darker crime series.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The episode cuts between past and present timelines, a technique Flanagan uses deftly throughout the series. However, the plot in Touch feels oddly lurid compared to the surrounding family drama. The procedural format jars with the supernatural horror elements that define the rest of the show. Despite these tonal shifts, the episode remains uncommonly scary and serves as an effective introduction to Theo's cursed gift. It provides a compelling reminder that many cases of abuse originate within the home, rooting the supernatural horror in uncomfortable reality.

Historical Greatness Of The Series

The reason Touch is considered the weakest episode is entirely due to the impeccable quality of the rest of the series. The Haunting of Hill House is a ten-episode run that set an impossible standard for each installment. The series features a devastating but beautiful ending, ensuring that the final episode resonates long after viewing. Earlier episodes also achieved legendary status, with critics and fans frequently citing specific entries as peaks of television horror.

The Bent-Neck Lady and Screaming Meemies are often described as two of the scariest TV episodes ever produced. The Twin Thing stands as a standalone masterpiece, largely thanks to Oliver Cohen-Jackson's powerhouse performance in a pivotal role. Two Storms is an incredible achievement in practical filmmaking, executed with a continuous one-take technique that heightens the tension. These episodes raise the bar so high that even a strong episode like Touch appears diminished by contrast.

Mike Flanagan Creative Vision

Mike Flanagan, the writer and director behind the series, crafted a show that defies typical genre conventions. Flanagan is also known for creating The Dark Tower, bringing a unique narrative voice to supernatural stories. In Touch, the episode could have been lauded for its sensitive handling of intense themes if it were part of a different series. Instead, it serves as a grim anchor in an already dark story, featuring some of the most uncomfortable moments of the entire run.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The episode includes an all-time great Netflix horror show jump scare courtesy of Mr. Smiley, a detail that underscores its effectiveness despite its relative weakness. If viewed as a standalone story, Touch is an incredible piece of horror television. It avoids the exploitative tendencies of many police procedurals, choosing instead to focus on the psychological damage inflicted on its characters. This commitment to emotional truth makes the horror feel more visceral and lasting.

The Haunting of Hill House continues to influence the horror genre with its blend of family drama and supernatural terror. Its success demonstrates that consistent quality is achievable even in long-form storytelling. For fans of Mike Flanagan, the series remains a essential viewing experience, offering a level of craft that is rare in modern television. The show's ability to balance episodic satisfaction with an overarching narrative has cemented its place in streaming history.