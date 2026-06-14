Mike Flanagan's Carrie Sets October 2026 Release, Continuing His Halloween Horror Tradition from Netflix to Prime Video

Mike Flanagan's upcoming Prime Video miniseries Carrie will debut in October 2026, maintaining the director's successful tradition of premiering his horror projects during the Halloween season, a pattern established across his five acclaimed Netflix series.

Mike Flanagan , the acclaimed writer-director behind Netflix horror hits like The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass , is set to bring his first Prime Video series, a new adaptation of Stephen King 's Carrie , in October 2026.

This release date continues Flanagan's notable tradition of premiering his horror series during the Halloween season. From 2018 to 2023, Flanagan released five horror series on Netflix, each receiving significant critical praise: The Haunting of Hill House (October 12, 2018), The Haunting of Bly Manor (October 9, 2020), The Midnight Club (October 7, 2022), and The Fall of the House of Usher (October 13, 2023).

Even in 2019, a year without a new series, his feature film Doctor Sleep was released in October, maintaining the seasonal trend. The only slight deviation was Midnight Mass, which arrived on September 24, 2021, still firmly in the autumn horror season. This consistent scheduling built a strong association between Flanagan's brand of psychological and gothic horror and the Halloween viewing period, making the October 2026 date for Carrie feel like a natural extension of his successful Netflix run.

The announcement, confirmed by actress Katee Sackhoff during a Fan Expo Vancouver panel, signals Flanagan's return to television after a three-year hiatus following his Netflix output. Beyond just continuing a personal pattern, the 2026 Carrie release also corrects a long-standing oversight in the franchise's history. The original 1976 film by Brian De Palma, a massive commercial success, was released on November 3, missing the Halloween window.

A poorly received 2002 TV movie remake aired on November 4, similarly bypassing the spooky season. The 2013 film adaptation by Kimberly Peirce did get an October release (October 18) but was a critical disappointment despite solid box office returns. Flanagan's version, therefore, positions itself as the first major Carrie adaptation to truly capitalize on the Halloween period, potentially aligning its thematic dread with the seasonal atmosphere.

This move also sets a high expectation given Flanagan's own track record of celebrated horror series, though the mixed legacy of previous Carrie adaptations may lower the baseline for critical reception. The series represents a significant new chapter for Flanagan, transitioning from his long-standing partnership with Netflix to Amazon's Prime Video, while retaining his signature style and strategic timing.

It underscores the streaming era's emphasis on event releases and seasonal programming, where a specific launch window can be as much a part of the marketing as the content itself





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