We knew Mike Elias, on the heels of breaking with his past by signing Freddy Peralta, would soon revert to the trite roster-building defaults that have fueled a

Jul 31, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets center fielder Luis Robert Jr. is unable to make a play on a ball in the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field.

Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect We knew Mike Elias, on the heels of breaking with his past by signing Freddy Peralta, would soon revert to the trite roster-building defaults that have fueled an endless rebuild in Baltimore. , and he has so many warped sensibilities when it comes to building a baseball team – and especially when it comes to massaging a quality outfield composition – and we had every reason to fear, greatly, that he would push for a reunion with Luis Robert Jr. after totally wasting $5M on a waiver claim on him late last season.

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Oh, and he failed to make Elias look smart last year so of course he brings him back for another swing .before it happened, because this is exactly the king of silly and self-serving move he is a sucker for, and addingwont curb the nasty trends that continue to define this organization under his guidance. . Declining outfield metrics and declining instincts in that regard. Power over everything in a profile that includes zero on-base skills and too much swing and miss.