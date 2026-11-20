Mike D's beats and bars bristle with reflections on the vast mysteries of life. The Beastie Boy is joined by an energetic band, which includes his sons, at the Desk.

Mike D's beats and bars bristle with reflections on the vast mysteries of life. The Beastie Boy is joined by an energetic band, which includes his sons, at the Desk.had a new album on the way, it felt historic.

It was the first-ever solo release from any member of the group, and the first new music at all from that universe since Adam Yauch died in 2012.is bristling with reflections on the vast mysteries of life. The beats and bars hit hard before giving way to waves of reverb-soaked sweetness and even vulnerability, with an overwhelming sense of gratitude as the anchor.are filtered through a swirling wash of effects, but here at the Desk, Mike D drops bars completely unadorned and in the clear.

Also read NFL Criticizes Mike Florio and Chris Simms for Hitler Mustache Joke About Mike Vrabel

He and the band — which includes his sons, Skylar and Davis Diamond, on electronics — focus entirely on the new album, opening with"Make It Stop," a glitchy commentary on the age of self-destructive naval gazing. They follow with the meditative"I Don't Care," the hooky lead-off single"Switch Up" and"It's Time," a punchy, playful call to seek higher truths and take action.

Advertisement

"Time really flies by when you do these things," Mike D tells the NPR crowd before the group closes with"Thank You," a wistful look back at the wondrous magic of youth. "I guess we are having fun, then. "NPR does not offer or accept money for coverage or interviews.