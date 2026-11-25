Georgia Rep. Mike Collins was found to have misused taxpayer dollars in a House ethics investigation. Collins is a lame duck representative.

into Collins in October 2025 following reports Collins had paid a staffer for a no-show job, along with his then-chief of staff, Brandon Phillips, with whom the staffer had a personal relationship.

, Collins regularly referred to the investigation as a "nothing burger" and said he would cooperate with the investigation in any way necessary. The report, which was released on Nov. 23, however, says there was not only "substantial evidence" that Collins' office "violated House rules," but also that while Collins cooperated with the investigation, Phillips did not and evaded subpoenas "on numerous occasions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"In September 2021, before Collins was elected to his first term in Congress, he attended an event with Philips where they both met a woman identified as "witness 1," according to the Phillips and the woman started a romantic relationship over the next year, and were still romantically involved as of May 2026. Phillips served as chief of staff until January of this year, then stayed as a part-time senior policy advisor until his termination in May.