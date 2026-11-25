Mike Collins dismissed an ethics probe raised by Jon Ossoff as a “nothingburger.” Now he has agreed to repay $2,880.

Republican Representative Mike Collins has agreed to repay $2,880 after a House ethics probe found he failed to adequately oversee his former chief of staff.

Collins had dismissed the investigation as a “nothingburger” during his unsuccessful Senate challenge to Democrat Jon Ossoff. The bipartisan House Ethics Committee found that Collins’ office improperly paid an intern who was romantically involved with then-chief of staff Brandon Phillips. The woman received $10,288.44 through the House’s paid internship program, and the committee determined that $2,880 was an overpayment. Investigators did not find that Collins was directly involved in hiring the woman or determining her compensation.

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The committee said it appreciated his cooperation and considered the matter closed with respect to him. The ‘Nothingburger’ Becomes a Campaign Postscript The investigation became an issue during Collins’ unsuccessful campaign to unseat Ossoff, who pressed his Republican opponent over it.

“That ethics complaint is bogus,” Collins said during an October debate. “Anyone can file one. It is a nothingburger. ” Collins also maintained that he had cooperated fully with investigators and encouraged the committee to release its findings.

“Anything they want to ask, they are more than willing to ask me,” he said during another October debate. “As a matter of fact, I encourage them. Go ahead and release the files. ” Although the committee did not conclude that Collins personally arranged the internship, it found that he was “not sufficiently overseeing his Chief of Staff’s actions” regarding the hiring and payment of the woman, the acceptance of volunteer services from her and the aide’s travel expenses.

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Collins told investigators that he recognized his “ultimate responsibility for overseeing his congressional office” but was not personally involved in the disputed payroll decisions. What the Ethics Committee Found The investigation centered largely on former chief of staff Brandon Phillips, who helped arrange an internship for a woman with whom he was romantically involved.

The woman, identified in the committee report as “Witness 1,” was paid for work from November 4 through December 31, 2023, and from October 7 through December 5, 2024. She also held a full-time position with Cox Communications. According to the committee, the woman did not submit an application or undergo an interview.

Other interns working in Collins’ office did not receive comparable compensation, and investigators heard testimony that most of her work was conducted remotely despite an in-person work requirement. Several current and former staff members said they did not recall seeing the woman in the office or being copied on emails. One staffer recommended ending the internship, according to the report, but Phillips refused and said, “If anybody asks, I’ll apologize.

” The committee separately examined more than $4,600 in flights to Tallahassee, Florida, and a $441 hotel expense incurred by Phillips. It found insufficient evidence that Collins misused his congressional office allowance, noting that the reimbursements went through normal approval channels. Collins and the committee ultimately agreed on a $2,880 repayment to the Treasury. The committee said it appreciated Collins’ cooperation and closed the matter with respect to him.

Former Aide Faces Possible Contempt Proceedings Phillips refused to cooperate with investigators and evaded attempts by the U.S. Marshals Service to serve him with a subpoena, according to the committee. The bipartisan panel recommended that the full House pursue contempt proceedings against him. Collins fired Phillips in May after the aide made a social media post mocking an alleged sexual assault victim. A spokesperson for Collins previously declined to comment on the committee’s findings.

Newsweek contacted Collins’ Senate campaign for comment on the committee’s findings and asked whether he stands by his characterization of the investigation as a “nothingburger. ” Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Gray R. ThomasRepublican Representative Mike Collins has agreed to repay $2,880 after a House ethics probe found he failed to adequately oversee his former chief of staff.

Collins had dismissed the investigation as a “nothingburger” during his unsuccessful Senate challenge to Democrat Jon Ossoff. The bipartisan House Ethics Committee found that Collins’ office improperly paid an intern who was romantically involved with then-chief of staff Brandon Phillips. The woman received $10,288.44 through the House’s paid internship program, and the committee determined that $2,880 was an overpayment. Investigators did not find that Collins was directly involved in hiring the woman or determining her compensation.

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The committee said it appreciated his cooperation and considered the matter closed with respect to him. The investigation became an issue during Collins’ unsuccessful campaign to unseat Ossoff, who pressed his Republican opponent over it.

“That ethics complaint is bogus,” Collins said during an October debate. “Anyone can file one. It is a nothingburger. ”“Anything they want to ask, they are more than willing to ask me,” he said during another October debate.

“As a matter of fact, I encourage them. Go ahead and release the files. ” Although the committee did not conclude that Collins personally arranged the internship, it found that he was “not sufficiently overseeing his Chief of Staff’s actions” regarding the hiring and payment of the woman, the acceptance of volunteer services from her and the aide’s travel expenses.

Collins told investigators that he recognized his “ultimate responsibility for overseeing his congressional office” but was not personally involved in the disputed payroll decisions. The investigation centered largely on former chief of staff Brandon Phillips, who helped arrange an internship for a woman with whom he was romantically involved. The woman, identified in the committee report as “Witness 1,” was paid for work from November 4 through December 31, 2023, and from October 7 through December 5, 2024.

She also held a full-time position with Cox Communications. According to the committee, the woman did not submit an application or undergo an interview. Other interns working in Collins’ office did not receive comparable compensation, and investigators heard testimony that most of her work was conducted remotely despite an in-person work requirement. Several current and former staff members said they did not recall seeing the woman in the office or being copied on emails.

One staffer recommended ending the internship, according to the report, but Phillips refused and said, “If anybody asks, I’ll apologize. ”, and a $441 hotel expense incurred by Phillips. It found insufficient evidence that Collins misused his congressional office allowance, noting that the reimbursements went through normal approval channels. Phillips refused to cooperate with investigators and evaded attempts by the U.S. Marshals Service to serve him with a subpoena, according to the committee.

The bipartisan panel recommended that the full House pursue contempt proceedings against him.campaign for comment on the committee’s findings and asked whether he stands by his characterization of the investigation as a “nothingburger. ”