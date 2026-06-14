Mike Brown’s unlikely journey to Knicks head coach ends with title: ‘Pinching myself’

Mike Brown wasn’t the coach the Knicks wanted. But he is who they needed.

Add The New York Post on Google The Knicks had several replacements in mind when they controversially fired Tom Thibodeau after the team’s first conference finals berth in 25 years, but they couldn’t land a series of coaches under contract , leaving observers underwhelmed, and the Knicks a source of ridicule for their lack of foresight.

Head coach Mike Brown wears rapper Fat Joes’ chain as he addresses the crowd after the Knicks’ 94-90 NBA title-clinching Game 5 win over the Spurs on July 13, 2026. They settled on Brown, 56, a two-time NBA Coach of the Year, who had been fired four times as a head coach and hadn’t won a playoff series in that role since 2012.

Now, Brown — who previously won four titles as an assistant coach — is one of the most important figures in Knicks history, joining Red Holzman as the only head coach to lead the team to a title, following the 94-90 win in Game 5 of the NBA Finals that “It’s amazing. It’s surreal,” Brown said.

“I still can’t believe it’s happened. I’m pinching myself. ” Brown’s first championship as a head coach came in the same building where he won his first ring, as an assistant with the Spurs 23 years ago. His only other trip to the NBA Finals as a head coach came in 2007 with the Cavaliers, ending in a sweep to the Spurs.

Brown was then fired for his inability to lead LeBron James’ team to its potential. He lasted less than two seasons with Kobe Bryant and the Lakers. When Cleveland fired him for a second time in 2014, Brown took a sabbatical from the sport, uncertain if he even wanted another opportunity. When Sacramento fired him in 2024, he wasn’t sure he would ever get another opportunity.

If you’re a Knicks fan and a Post fan, get in the game with this jersey inspired by our May 20, 2026 cover. But the Knicks came calling, offering him a chance with a contender. In the postseason, Brown rewarded their faith, repeatedly pushing the right buttons. He changed the offense after facing a 2-1 series deficit in the first round.

He trusted a bench that his predecessor did not believe in. He faced double-digit deficits in every game of the Finals and never let his players doubt how it would all end.

“Mike was invaluable to this run,” Josh Hart said. “He knows what it is to be a champion. He knows how to build a team, how to build habits that will put you in this position. We’re so grateful to have him at the top.

He kept us even at so many times. He brought the best out of us. He’s the reason why we’re here. ”





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sports Mike Brown Nba Finals Nba Playoffs Nba Playoffs 2026 New York Knicks

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mike Brown has one more Knicks question to answer with title in reachMike Brown has never won a championship as a head coach. Before this spring, he hadn’t won a playoff series in the role since 2012.

Read more »

The Comeback Knicks are the Champion Knicks: New York tops Spurs for titleJalen Brunson and the Comeback Knicks did it again. And now they're the Champion Knicks.

Read more »

Mike Breen adds epic Knicks title call to iconic career: ‘Go ahead and cry’A simple “Bang!” wouldn’t have done it justice.

Read more »

The Comeback Knicks are the Champion Knicks for the first time in 53 yearsJalen Brunson scores 45 and New York completes another epic rally to down Spurs for the title.

Read more »