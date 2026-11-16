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Mike Brown isn’t worried about Josh Hart — even as his Knicks struggles deepen

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Mike Brown isn’t worried about Josh Hart — even as his Knicks struggles deepen
Sports · Josh Hart · Mike Brown
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The Knicks’ Josh Hart played 26 minutes with zero points on 0-for-5 from the field, leaving him 0-for-9 halfway through the four-game road trip.

But coach Mike Brown said he’s unconcerned about losing his veteran leader, pointing to Mikal Bridges as an example of quick turnarounds.

“Josh is a pro,” Brown said. “And he’s been in this league long enough to understand what he needs to do to continue to get himself back on track because at the end of the day, we need him. “And he’s a big part of what we do on both ends of the floor. And everybody knows that.

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And it’s only a matter of time before he works his way out of it. Same thing for everybody else. Mikal was going through it a little and the last couple of games he strung some good ball games together. And I don’t see it any different for Josh.

” Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks drives to the basket against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Hart played 26 minutes with zero points on 0-for-5 from the field, leaving him 0-for-9 halfway through the four-game road trip.

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“Wish I could tell you,” Hart said. “Don’t know. Right now I’m not in a good headspace, and I’ve got to figure out how to improve that and improve my play. ” Sunday, Landry Shamet ate up most of the wing minutes while scoring 23 points on 8-for-12 shooting.

Bridges only scored five points but was stellar defensively down the stretch.of his career. He’s up to over 10 points per game on 48 percent shooting.

“Landry was huge for us because offensively he’s got to be guarded so he creates space for everybody else to be able to attack the rim. He shot the ball well,” Brown said.

“If you relax defensively on him, he’s going to go from point A to point B at a pretty high clip. He’s got a really good sidestep dribble to shoot a 3. He was extremely important for us — especially down the stretch. ”

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