It's never easy when your championship coach up and leaves. Michigan football experienced it in 2024 after Jim Harbaugh left following the Wolverines winning th

It's never easy when your championship coach up and leaves. Michigan football experienced it in 2024 after Jim Harbaugh left following the Wolverines winning the 2023 national title, and Michigan promoted Sherrone Moore, who had zero head coaching experience.

We all know how that turned out — due to off-field issues.to coach the Dallas Mavericks. Warde Manuel immediately named Mike Boynton Jr. the interim head coach, and then, shortly later, agreed to a two-year deal with the former Oklahoma State head coach.

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When Boynton Jr. signed his contract, there were three things that were musts:On top of those, Michigan either needed to make the Final Four under Boynton Jr. this season, or two of the following four mandates must be hit for Boynton Jr. to get a second season in Ann Arbor. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.