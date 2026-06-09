Mike Bloomberg Takes a Courtside Hit in NBA Finals Game 3

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg took a hit from diving Knicks reserve Jose Alvarado during Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Bloomberg seemed briefly dazed but escaped injury.

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg took a courtside hit from diving Knicks reserve Jose Alvarado during Monday’s NBA Finals Game 3. Alvarado, 28, a Brooklyn native, was lunging for the ball in the opening minutes of the fourth as the Knicks trailed the Spurs at Madison Square Garden.

Bloomberg, 84, seemed briefly dazed but escaped injury, the paper reported. Alvarado wrapped both arms around the mogul—worth an estimated $109.4 billion, per Forbes—and patted his chest to check he was OK. Donald Trump, the first president to attend the NBA Finals while in office, drew loud boos when the Jumbotron caught him saluting, before the jeers flipped to cheers once the camera landed on Knicks guard Jalen Brunson.

Trump, watching from Knicks owner James Dolan’s suite, shrugged it off afterward, telling reporters, “It was, I think, mostly cheers. ” Current New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a noted Trump critic, was also present, albeit watching from a different section of the stadium. The Knicks lost 115-111 and are still chasing their first championship in 53 years.





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