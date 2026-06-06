Mikal Bridges Sends Clear Message After Living Through Suns' 2-0 NBA Finals Collapse

Last time Mikal Bridges was up 2-0 in the Finals, things did not end well.

Jun 5, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges brings the ball up court against the San Antonio Spurs in the second quarter during game two of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center.

Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images PHOENIX -- Mikal Bridges knows better than anyone on the New York Knicks that being up 2-0 in the NBA Finals does not mean the series is close to over. Back in the 2021 NBA Finals with the Phoenix Suns, Bridges powered the Suns to a Game 2 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks to help them go up 2-0 with 27 points and seven rebounds.

Then, the Suns lost four games in a row and Bridges struggled to show the same aggressive mindset he did in the first two games, scoring in single digits in three of the four losses. Bridges clearly does not want a repeat of this situation, as he looked very intense and locked in during his postgame interview after recording 20 points, six rebounds and six assists in the Knicks' 105-104 Game 2 victory over the San Antonio Spurs last night.

"0-0 man, f------ keep playing, sorry ... Desperate. That's it, man," Bridges said to ESPN's Inside the NBA postgame.

"Take this rest, we got two days, take a break, do whatever you gotta do to get ready for this next game, but keep going out there and don't stop. We nothing but the offseason, man. Keep pushing. Leave everything on that court.

"Mikal "Desperate. Thats it man…Got 2 days, take a break…but dont stop. Got nothing but the offseason man. Keep pushing.

Leave everything on that court"The Knicks are in a little bit of a different scenario than Bridges found himself on the Suns, as they will now head back home for Games 3 and 4 and are also riding a historic 13-game winning streak. Still, Bridges has his last trip to the Finals with the Suns etched into his mind as he looks to learn from it and try to help the Knicks win their first championship since 1973.

"I think just being here before, knowing how it's going to be. Just a lot of experience, knowing how much effort you need to give every single moment," Bridges said.

"Same situation up 2-0, and I got to be able to talk to these guys and just keep level-headed and keep playing desperate. " "I think just being here before, knowing how it's going to be. Just a lot of experience, knowing how much effort you need to give every single moment.

"The experience Bridges has already displayed throughout the postseason shows just how much he learned from his time with the Suns and in his first playoffs with New York last season. Now, he will have the chance to prove that New York trading five first-round picks for him was officially worth it and try to give the Knicks a different result than last time he was in the Finals with the Suns.

Brendan Mau is a staff writer for Suns on SI. Brendan has been a credentialed media member covering the Suns since 2023 and holds a bachelor’s degree in sports journalism from Arizona State’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism. Follow Brendan on X @Brendan_Mau for more news, updates, analysis and more!





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chris Mannix: The Knicks’ Belief in Mikal Bridges Is Paying OffAfter enduring criticism throughout an uneven season, Bridges has emerged as a vital piece of New York's run to the NBA Finals.

Read more »

Spurs nonprofit ticket giveaway sends local youth volunteers to NBA FinalsThe San Antonio Spurs are distributing up to 1,000 free NBA Finals tickets to youth-serving nonprofits, giving local staff members and volunteers a chance to attend the games.

Read more »

Emotional Mikal Bridges redefined his Knicks fate again with bounce-back Game 2Mikal Bridges shouldered the weight of five-first round picks, preventing him from exceeding expectations for the Knicks. Until now.

Read more »

CD Projekt Red Teases The Witcher 4 as New Witcher 3 Expansion Bridges to SequelA new expansion for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is set to release in 2027, serving as a narrative bridge to The Witcher 4. The expansion will feature new Gwent cards and return Geralt of Rivia as the playable protagonist. Meanwhile, a CD Projekt Red developer shared an enticing teaser about The Witcher 4 on LinkedIn, stating fans are 'not ready' for what the studio is building. The Witcher 4 remains without a release window, but the upcoming expansion helps sustain fan interest and introduces the series to new players ahead of the sequel.

Read more »