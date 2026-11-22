Mikal Bridges hits a game-winning three-pointer as the shorthanded New York Knicks defeat the Portland Trail Blazers 97-96 on November 21, 2026.

Mikal Bridges delivered a defining performance to rescue the shorthanded New York Knicks from defeat against the Portland Trail Blazers on November 21, 2026. Bridges drilled a buzzer-beating three-pointer to secure a 97-96 victory at Madison Square Garden. The win proved vital for a team navigating significant roster challenges during this matchup.

The Climactic Three-Point Play

With just 3.2 seconds remaining and the Trail Blazers holding a two-point lead, the game seemed destined for a loss. Deni Avdija had converted free throws to break the tie after Andre Drummond committed a critical foul. Bridges received an inbound pass from Josh Hart and immediately pump-faked Toumani Camara out of his defensive stance. He then drained the 25-foot attempt from the left wing to silence the home crowd and secure the win.

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Brunson's Offensive Leadership

Jalen Brunson anchored the Knicks' offense with 30 points throughout the contest. His scoring efficiency provided the necessary foundation for the late-game heroics by Bridges. Brunson's ability to draw defenses and create space allowed Bridges the opportunity to execute the final play. The backcourt synergy was essential in overcoming the Trail Blazers' defensive pressure in the closing minutes.

Roster Challenges and Key Contributions

The Knicks faced significant absences, missing three players for the Saturday night contest. Karl-Anthony Towns sat out due to illness, prompting Andre Drummond to start in the frontcourt. Landry Shamet contributed 20 points off the starting lineup, including crucial rebounds that kept possessions alive. These roster limitations forced Bridges to step into the primary scoring role when it mattered most.

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Defensive Breakdowns Define the Finish

Andre Drummond's foul on Avdija shifted the momentum entirely to Portland. Avdija took advantage of the situation to shoot the free throws that briefly gave the Trail Blazers the lead. This defensive lapse highlighted the thin margin between victory and defeat for New York. The coaching staff will likely review these defensive assignments in preparation for upcoming games.

Season Implications and Team Resilience

This victory stands as a testament to the Knicks' resilience amid ongoing criticism and internal struggles. Bridges' performance marks a potential turning point in his trajectory with the franchise. The win prevents a disappointing loss that could have impacted playoff positioning. The team now looks to build momentum from this narrow escape at Madison Square Garden.