Mika Zibanejad busts out of goal slump with two tallies in Rangers’ win over Flames

Mika Zibanejad scored one of the biggest goals of his hockey career inside the Scotiabank Saddledome.

CALGARY, Alberta — Mika Zibanejad scored one of the biggest goals of his hockey career inside the Scotiabank Saddledome. There were other notable moments here that followed, like the time he recorded a natural hat trick in 2 minutes, 38 seconds to set a franchise record for the fastest hat trick in Senators history in February 2016.

But the golden goal he scored at 18 years old in overtime for Sweden in the 2012 World Junior Championship to end his country’s 31-year gold medal drought at the tournament was a defining moment of his career. So to say farewell to the rinky-dink barn in its last season as home to the Flames, Zibanejad did what he does best in this building and scored twice in a 3-1 win. Zibanejad and captain J.T.

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Miller entered Wednesday’s game combining for approximately 11 percent of the Rangers’ total goals 5-on-5 . Mika Zibanejad celebrates with teammates Marcus Pettersson and Braden Schneider after scoring one of his two second-period goals during the Rangers’ 3-1 win over the Flames on Nov. 11, 2026, in Calgary, Alberta.

The two are also key pieces of the power play, which went 0-for-5 in Edmonton and hasn’t found a groove yet.and Miller has generated an abundance of scoring chances as one of the hardest working Rangers below the hash marks, the team has suffered The 33-year-old Zibanejad registered his first multigoal game of the season and the 46th of his 16-year NHL career Wednesday night. Joonas Korpisalo, who had 30 saves, stops a shot by Matvei Gridin during the first period of the Rangers’ win over the Flames.

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After banking the puck in off Flames goalie Devin Cooley off the rush less than a minute into the second period, the Swedish center blasted a one-timer from his sweet spot in the left circle on the Rangers power play. Zayne Parekh was showing off some wizardry with the puck, dangling Glenn Gawdin in his Rangers debut before skating around all the traffic in the zone.

As the Calgary defenseman attempted to score on a wraparound, Korpisalo stretched his whole body across the crease to get his blocker glove in front of the puck. It was one of three high-danger chances for the Flames through the first period, but the Rangers only had four of their own, according to Natural Stat Trick.

Mika Zibanejad celebrates with teammates Marcus Pettersson and Braden Schneider after scoring one of his two second-period goals during the Rangers' 3-1 win over the Flames on Nov. 11, 2026, in Calgary, Alberta. Joonas Korpisalo, who had 30 saves, stops a shot by Matvei Gridin during the first period of the Rangers' win over the Flames.