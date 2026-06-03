Mika Abdalla and Jake Short's Heartbreaking Breakup: What Went Wrong

Mika Abdalla and Jake Short's five-year romance has come to an end. The couple, who co-starred in the 2022 Hulu teen comedy Sex Appeal and got engaged last year, have since split. According to a source, the timing of their relationship was a significant issue, with Short wanting to start a family in the next few years and Abdalla not feeling ready to take the next steps. The couple's efforts to make it work ultimately came to naught as they couldn't align on what they wanted or when they wanted it. Abdalla's career has become a much larger priority, and over time, the romantic feelings between them faded.

Mika Abdalla 's rising star proved to be the downfall of her five-year romance with Jake Short . The couple, who co-starred in the 2022 Hulu teen comedy Sex Appeal and got engaged last year, have since split.

According to a source, the timing of their relationship was a significant issue, with Short wanting to start a family in the next few years and Abdalla not feeling ready to take the next steps. The couple's efforts to make it work ultimately came to naught as they couldn't align on what they wanted or when they wanted it. Abdalla's career has become a much larger priority, and over time, the romantic feelings between them faded.

Short's manager confirmed last year that the couple had gotten engaged, but Abdalla's representative disclosed this Tuesday that they have since split. Abdalla has already begun filming season two of the Amazon Prime Video show Off Campus, which will follow the development of her character Allie's romance with hockey player Dean. The show is based on a series of hit novels by Elle Kennedy and premiered last month.

Abdalla and Short's breakup is a heartbreaking truth, with the source revealing that Short would take Abdalla back in a heartbeat if given the chance. The couple's relationship was full of love, and perhaps the most positive aspect of their split is that there is no real animosity between them. Abdalla and Short 'simply grew apart because of what is happening professionally, with some deeply personal things sprinkled in as well.

From Mika's perspective especially, her career has become a much larger priority, and over time, those changing priorities led the romantic feelings between them to fade. Abdalla has already begun filming season two of Off Campus, which will follow the development of her character Allie's romance with hockey player Dean. The show is based on a series of hit novels by Elle Kennedy and premiered last month.

Abdalla and Short's breakup is a heartbreaking truth, with the source revealing that Short would take Abdalla back in a heartbeat if given the chance. The couple's relationship was full of love, and perhaps the most positive aspect of their split is that there is no real animosity between them. Abdalla and Short 'simply grew apart because of what is happening professionally, with some deeply personal things sprinkled in as well.

From Mika's perspective especially, her career has become a much larger priority, and over time, those changing priorities led the romantic feelings between them to fade. Abdalla has already begun filming season two of Off Campus, which will follow the development of her character Allie's romance with hockey player Dean. The show is based on a series of hit novels by Elle Kennedy and premiered last month.

Abdalla and Short's breakup is a heartbreaking truth, with the source revealing that Short would take Abdalla back in a heartbeat if given the chance. The couple's relationship was full of love, and perhaps the most positive aspect of their split is that there is no real animosity between them. Abdalla and Short 'simply grew apart because of what is happening professionally, with some deeply personal things sprinkled in as well.

From Mika's perspective especially, her career has become a much larger priority, and over time, those changing priorities led the romantic feelings between them to fade. Abdalla has already begun filming season two of Off Campus, which will follow the development of her character Allie's romance with hockey player Dean. The show is based on a series of hit novels by Elle Kennedy and premiered last month.

Abdalla and Short's breakup is a heartbreaking truth, with the source revealing that Short would take Abdalla back in a heartbeat if given the chance. The couple's relationship was full of love, and perhaps the most positive aspect of their split is that there is no real animosity between them. Abdalla and Short 'simply grew apart because of what is happening professionally, with some deeply personal things sprinkled in as well.

From Mika's perspective especially, her career has become a much larger priority, and over time, those changing priorities led the romantic feelings between them to fade





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