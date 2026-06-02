Mika Abdalla and Jake End Engagement Following Off Campus Filming

Mika Abdalla's representative confirmed that she and her co-star Jake have ended their relationship. The pair met on set in 2021, got engaged, and are now separating while remaining on friendly terms. This article covers the split and its context within the Off Campus series and its upcoming second season.

Actress Mika Abdalla , known for her role in the series Off Campus , has reportedly ended her relationship with co-star Jake . According to a representative for Abdalla, the decision comes amid growing public curiosity about Mika's personal life.

The representative issued a statement emphasizing that while the two are no longer romantically involved, they continue to support each other and remain on friendly terms. The statement also requested privacy and respect for both parties as they navigate this change. Reports indicate that Abdalla and Jake began dating after meeting on the set of Off Campus in 2021. Their relationship progressed over the following years, culminating in an engagement that was publicly announced via Instagram.

The news of their split marks a significant development in the personal lives of the actors, who first gained attention through their roles in the popular adaptation of Elle Kennedy's book series. Off Campus, which premiered in May 2026, has developed its own momentum both on screen and behind the scenes. The series, based on Kennedy's novels, follows an elite ice hockey team and the women connected to them, exploring themes of love, heartbreak, and personal growth.

The show has been praised for its faithful yet dynamic adaptation, and its first season has already been renewed for a second installment. However, not all original cast members are expected to return, reflecting the evolving nature of the storylines and character arcs. In interviews about the show, Abdalla has discussed the nuanced development of her character Allie and her on-screen partnership with Dean, portrayed by her co-star.

Abdalla noted that while the early episodes do tease the romantic tension between Allie and Dean, the full depth of their relationship unfolds gradually across the season. She explained that the interconnected nature of the source material influenced the decision to weave elements from multiple books into the first season, particularly regarding Allie and Hannah's storylines.

Looking ahead, Abdalla expressed enthusiasm for exploring the psychological layers of Allie and Dean in future seasons, noting that both characters present carefully constructed facades that mask more complex inner lives. This desire to delve deeper aligns with the creative team's approach to expanding the narrative universe while maintaining fidelity to the emotional core of the novels





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