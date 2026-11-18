Miguel Sandoval receives life in prison for the calculated murders of four people in Lancaster, California. The crimes were motivated by a revenge dispute following his breakup with an ex-boyfriend.

Miguel Sandoval has been sentenced to spend the remainder of his life in prison after pleading guilty to the brutal murders of four individuals in Lancaster, California. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office confirmed that the 21-year-old committed the crimes on November 16, 2024, as an act of revenge following the dissolution of his romantic relationship.

The November 16 Lancaster Home Invasion

Sandoval waited outside a residential property in Lancaster until the victims were asleep before breaking into the home. He fatally shot Aca-ac, age 25; Maquindang, age 21; Garcia, age 24; and Montebello, age 21. The victims were the siblings of his ex-boyfriend and their respective partners.

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After carrying out the shootings, Sandoval attempted to conceal the violent crime by setting the house on fire. His plan included killing three dogs inside the residence before igniting the structure. Authorities were alerted when a 16-year-old minor trapped in the burning building managed to call 911 from a locked bedroom.

Victims Survived Rescue But Later Died

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies rescued the minor girl from the dangerous situation. Unfortunately, Montebello was recovered from the scene but had been in a coma for five days. He succumbed to his injuries, while Aca-ac, Janvi, and Garcia died at the house. Sandoval fled the area before police arrived on the scene.

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The district attorney's office highlighted the calculated nature of the violence. They noted that the defendant targeted innocent people who had done nothing to provoke him. The decision to burn the home was clearly intended to destroy evidence and hide the murder charges.

Legal Proceedings and Sentencing Details

Sandoval pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree murder in August. He also faced additional charges related to the arson and other violent acts committed that night. The legal process moved forward with clear evidence of premeditation and malice aforethought.

Dillon, the sibling of the victims, addressed the court following the plea. He stated that while Sandoval took people away from him, he did not take Dillon's ability to live or love. This statement underscored the deep personal loss suffered by the surviving family members.

Impact on Families and Community

The families of Aca-ac, Maquindang, Garcia, and Montebello are left with a void that cannot be filled. District Attorney Hochman described the event as a calculated act of violence that destroyed multiple lives. The tragedy has left a lasting mark on the Lancaster community and the extended families involved.

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In a separate but unrelated incident, Miguel Angel Saldana Garcia was arrested in Dinuba on April 22 for shooting his ex-wife. This case involved different charges and individuals, highlighting distinct criminal events in California. The legal systems handled these cases separately due to the lack of connection between the perpetrators and victims in each story.