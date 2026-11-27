Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood declares migration under control as net figures hit 77,000, though non-EU immigration remains high at 258,000.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has declared that the United Kingdom's migrant crisis is effectively over, citing official statistics that show annual net migration has plummeted to 77,000. This figure represents the lowest level of net migration recorded this century, excluding the anomalous pandemic years. The declaration marks a significant rhetorical shift in the government's narrative regarding border control and immigration policy.

Migration Statistics and Policy Impact

The data reveals a dramatic decline in the number of individuals entering the country compared to the peak levels observed in 2023. This reduction is largely attributed to stricter visa regulations initially implemented by former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and subsequently maintained by the current administration. While the overall net figure has dropped, the composition of migration has shifted significantly towards non-EU nationals.

Also read UK Net Migration Hits 30-Year Low of 77,000 in June 2026

Specific figures from the year ending in September indicate that net immigration of non-EU nationals reached 258,000. In addition to new arrivals, the system processed 265,000 existing migrants for citizenship and granted indefinite leave to remain to 240,000 others. Furthermore, the state is currently providing taxpayer-funded accommodation for 85,000 asylum seekers, highlighting the ongoing logistical and financial pressures associated with the current intake.

Controversy Over Criminal Deportations

Concerns regarding the effectiveness of border control are compounded by the status of foreign criminals subject to deportation. A record 22,600 foreign offenders remain free in the community despite being subject to deportation orders. This figure represents a 27 percent increase since the Labour party came to power, raising serious questions about the government's ability to enforce removals.

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The coexistence of these high numbers with the low net migration headline has led to criticism that the government is focusing on superficial metrics rather than structural control. Critics argue that the presence of a large non-EU migrant population, many of whom are described as low-skilled and reliant on benefits, contradicts the narrative of a restored and functioning system.

Political Leadership and Regional Issues

Amidst the national debate, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has faced scrutiny for his approach to governance and political alignment. Observers have criticized his interactions with junior influencers in Downing Street as trivial compared to critical national issues. There are concerns that the country is drifting without clear direction under current leadership structures.

Burnham's political stance includes a controversial reset with the European Union, which critics view as a betrayal of the 2016 referendum outcome. This policy shift involves accepting free movement for Europeans under the age of 30 to the UK. Opponents argue this decision will increase migration pressures and disadvantage local young people seeking employment, all while ceding sovereignty over trading standards to Brussels.

Defense and Energy Policy Challenges

Defense spending remains a contentious point, with questions pending regarding the commitment to increase expenditure to 3 percent of GDP by 2030. Chancellor John Healey has indicated that a funding roadmap will only be provided during next year's spending review. This delay occurs as Russia continues to conduct incursions into British air, sea, and cyber space, while the conflict in Ukraine persists.

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Simultaneously, the development of the Rosebank oilfield off the Shetland coast faces political hurdles. Mayor Burnham reportedly supports drilling, but he faces a rebellion from nearly 100 Labour MPs. Critics argue that ignoring domestic North Sea resources in favor of importing foreign oil and gas is economically and environmentally perverse, creating unnecessary carbon emissions.

The convergence of these issues suggests a complex landscape where immediate decisions are required for national security, energy independence, and border management. The gap between political rhetoric and operational reality remains a focal point of public and political debate.