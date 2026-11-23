Migrants are slashing truck roofs with knives to bypass UK border checks, raising safety concerns as Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood moves to speed up deportations of rejected asylum seekers.

Illegal migrants are increasingly using knives to slice through the roofs of lorries and trucks, exploiting a security blind spot to sneak into Britain. Social media footage shows individuals brazenly displaying blades in the back of UK-bound heavy goods vehicles while documenting their evasion tactics. Although border security teams conduct thorough searches of these vehicles, they frequently fail to notice breaches in the roof structure. This oversight enables individuals to enter the country undetected, marking a dangerous shift in smuggling methods.

Roof Breaches Bypass Standard Checks

The primary mechanism for this illegal entry involves migrants cutting through the metal or fabric roofs of trailers after initial inspections are completed. French authorities and the UK Border Force typically inspect vehicles at ports like Calais, but their focus remains on the rear doors and undercarriages. One video from June 26 features a Malian migrant showing off a knife used to cut a hole in a roof, later appearing successfully in the UK. Another incident on August 17 showed two Sudanese nationals inside a trailer with a visible hole, both arriving by September 4. By late September, further videos confirmed arrivals of migrants who had used similar techniques to bypass safety checks.

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Drivers Face Safety and Inspection Burdens

UK Border Force has advised drivers to inspect the fabric, roof, and security of their vehicles when passing through ports. However, officials state that drivers are not expected to climb up to check the roof due to significant safety concerns. Instead, authorities suggest using mirrors, poles, and mobile phones to inspect inaccessible areas. Critics argue this places an unfair burden on individual drivers who lack the necessary equipment or security clearance to properly search for breaches. The reliance on these limited tools often proves ineffective against determined migrants armed with cutting tools.

Rising Concerns Over Weapon Carriage

The necessity of carrying blades to access vehicles has raised fears that more migrants are now resorting to weapons to enter the country. Several videos posted on TikTok in recent months show migrants carrying knives, a trend first reported by The Telegraph. On September 17, a Malian migrant made cut-throat gestures with a knife after traveling through Morocco, Spain, and France. Later that month, a Sudanese national posted a video holding a Stanley knife while showing a slice in the roof, confirming his arrival on September 27. These incidents highlight a dangerous escalation in the tactics used to breach border controls.

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Social Media Documents Smuggling Routes

Migrants are openly documenting their journeys on social media, sharing video tutorials on how to illegally smuggle themselves into Britain. Clips uploaded to TikTok show individuals hiding behind bushes in north France before sprinting after moving lorries and jumping into the gap between the trailer and the driver's cab. One edited video compiled seven clips to demonstrate how migrants can hitch a lift without the driver realizing they are helping sneak into the UK. This brazen sharing of tactics encourages others to adopt similar methods, complicating law enforcement efforts.

Government Moves to Speed Up Deportations

Amidst these security challenges, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has tabled an amendment to close loopholes allowing rejected asylum seekers to delay deportation. The legislation will allow for removal within hours of appeals failing, abolishing the minimum five-day notice period currently required. This change aims to prevent failed asylum seekers from using the grace period to instruct human rights lawyers to lodge spurious eleventh-hour claims. Mahmood stated the bill would restore order and control to the borders by swiftly removing those with no right to be in the country, signaling a harder line on illegal migration.