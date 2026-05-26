Migrants rush to secure British citizenship ahead of Labour's immigration crackdown

Over 312,000 people have applied for British citizenship in the year to March - the highest figure ever recorded - as Labour prepares to overhaul the immigration system. A further 331,000 people have sought indefinite leave to remain ILR marking another record high. The surge comes as Labour prepares to extend the amount of time migrants must spend in Britain before they can settle permanently.

Migrants are scrambling to secure British citizenship in record numbers amid fears Labour's looming immigration crackdown could make it far harder to settle permanently in the UK.

More than 312,000 refugees, foreign workers and family dependants applied to become British citizens in the year to March - the highest figure ever recorded and nearly double the level seen eight years ago, according to new Home Office data. At the same time, a further 331,000 people sought indefinite leave to remain ILR - the route that allows migrants to stay permanently before applying for citizenship - over the past two years, marking another record high and a 28 per cent jump on the previous two-year period.

The surge comes as Labour prepares to overhaul the immigration system by extending the amount of time migrants must spend in Britain before they can settle permanently. Under proposals being pushed by Shabana Mahmood, migrants would have to wait 10 years rather than five before qualifying for ILR unless they are high earners or employed in public services. Current plans would also apply the tougher rules to workers already living in Britain.

Experts believe the prospect of stricter rules is fuelling a rush among migrants to secure citizenship while the existing system remains in place. Dr Nuni Jorgensen of Oxford University's Migration Observatory said the spike had exceeded expectations and was being seen not only among non-EU nationals but also among Americans and Europeans already living in Britain. One potential reason is the heavy publicity around Government and opposition plans to restrict permanent status and citizenship.

In that context some people may feel it is better to apply for citizenship now rather than risk tougher requirements later. Under current rules migrants can apply for British citizenship after living legally in the UK for five years provided they have not spent more than 450 days outside the country during that period. Applicants must also pass the Life in the UK test prove they can speak English to GCSE level and show they are of good character.

Labour is also considering restricting access to benefits so migrants would only qualify once they become British citizens rather than immediately after receiving indefinite leave to remain as is currently the case. The Conservatives have proposed even harsher measures including forcing migrants granted ILR to wait five years before becoming citizens instead of the current 12 months. The party also wants to permanently block anyone who entered Britain illegally from ever obtaining ILR or citizenship.

Reform UK has gone further still proposing to scrap ILR entirely for most migrants and replace it with renewable five-year visas featuring tougher salary requirements stricter English tests and no access to welfare benefits. Under its plans only British citizens would qualify for benefits and new arrivals would be banned from holding dual nationality.

The figures underline the lasting impact of the post-pandemic migration boom under Boris Johnson's government with growing numbers of foreign nationals now reaching the point where they qualify to settle permanently in Britain. A record number of immigrants have applied for British citizenship under Labour ahead of a crackdown and an impending threat of Reform government





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

British Citizenship Immigration Crackdown Labour Party UK Government Post-Pandemic Migration Boom

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Over 700 People-Carrying Migrants Cross the English Channel in Two Days; Home Secretary Criticizes 'Illegal Migrants' Targeting BritainAs the hot weather and favorable sea conditions encouraged people smugglers, over 700 migrants, including many with children, crossed the English Channel in the past two days. The number of arrivals so far this month is the highest in a decade, with almost 800 crossings recorded. The Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has accused the migrants of targeting Britain as a 'soft touch' and pledged to 'put them behind bars'. The immigration policies of the Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood have also faced criticism: the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported last year's decline in net migration to an estimated 171,000 - the lowest level since the start of the pandemic.

Read more »

Nearly 300 illegal migrants with commercial licenses from NY and Calif. stopped, prosecuted in Indiana“That’s over three a day that we pulled out of trucks,” governor’s aide Tony Ferraro said of the 283 illegal immigrants operating trucks at Indiana weigh stations discovered…

Read more »

Mass Migration Surge: Thousands of Migrants Rush to Secure British CitizenshipPeople seem to be in a rush to qualify and secure British citizenship, with a surge leading to the highest amount on record filed in the last year.

Read more »

Solemn 75-mile walk honors migrants who died crossing the Sonoran Desert into the USDozens gathered in Tucson for the 23rd Migrant Trail Walk, a 75-mile trek honoring migrants who died crossing the Sonoran Desert.

Read more »