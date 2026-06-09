Migrants Kidnapped, Tortured and Threatened with Organ Harvesting in Libya, Investigation Finds

An investigation uncovered that over 300 Iraqi Kurdish migrants en route to the UK were abducted by a Libyan militia, tortured, and threatened with forced organ removal unless their families paid ransoms. Survivors describe horrific abuse, including burns and starvation, while scars on released hostages raise suspicions of organ trafficking. Despite the dangers, migration continues as officials urge survivors to share their experiences to prevent further tragedies.

A recent investigation by the BBC has revealed that more than 300 migrants from Iraqi Kurdistan , who were attempting to reach the United Kingdom, suffered a horrific ordeal after being kidnapped, tortured, and threatened with forced organ removal by a militia in Libya.

The victims, primarily young men, were being transported along a smuggling route when a financial dispute erupted between their initial smuggler, Noah Aaron, and a Libyan militia that controlled parts of the transit corridor. The militia subsequently detained the entire group, demanding a ransom of $5,000 (approximately £3,700) per person from their families, with explicit threats that their kidneys would be harvested if payments were not made swiftly.

To pressure relatives, the captors sent graphic videos, including footage of a captive being told he was being taken for surgery. Some families, including one from Ranya, Iraq, paid the ransom to secure release. A father later received a photograph of his son showing a prominent abdominal scar, raising fears of forced organ removal. Additional images showed similar scars on other freed hostages, with a UK medical consultant noting the incisions were consistent with nephrectomy procedures.

While over 100 hostages were eventually repatriated on a Kurdish government-chartered flight in January, many others remain unaccounted for, with authorities suspecting some may have died or been subjected to organ trafficking. Former captives described brutal conditions: extreme overcrowding, severe beatings, burns, and starvation rations. One teenage boy reported being held in a cell with 177 other people, deprived of sunlight for six months.

Experts, including a UN adviser on human trafficking, confirm that such kidnappings for ransom are a widespread and lucrative criminal enterprise in Libya, exploiting the country's political instability and fragmented state authority. Despite this well-documented trauma, migration from the region persists, driven by desperate economic and political circumstances. A senior official from the Kurdistan Regional Government is now calling on survivors to publicly share their stories in a bid to deter future attempts on the deadly journey





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Migrant Kidnapping Libya Militia Organ Trafficking Iraqi Kurdistan Smuggling Ransom Human Rights Abuses

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