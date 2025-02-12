Migrants in Tijuana: Capturing Resilience and Hope Through Photography

A photo essay documenting the lives of Venezuelan migrants residing in a Tijuana shelter, highlighting their daily struggles and triumphs as they seek a new life in Mexico.

A series of photographs captures the resilience and hope of Venezuela n migrants seeking refuge in Tijuana , Mexico . Margelis Rodríguez, a Venezuela n mother, navigates the challenges of life in a migrant shelter with her two children, Maickeliys and Mickel. The images document their daily routines, from doing laundry to celebrating birthdays, highlighting their determination to rebuild their lives despite the hardships they face.

One touching photograph shows Maickeliys, wearing donated silver ballet shoes, skipping with joy. Another captures Margelis embracing her son, Mickel, during a birthday celebration at the shelter, a moment of warmth and connection amidst the uncertainty. The photographs offer a glimpse into the lives of these migrants, showcasing their strength, vulnerability, and the enduring power of family. They serve as a poignant reminder of the human stories behind the headlines, urging viewers to see beyond the statistics and empathize with those seeking a better future





