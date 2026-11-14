Migrants Charity Guide to Thwart Home Office Raids Revealed

The Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants distributed a manual urging local councillors to obstruct lawful Home Office immigration enforcement raids.

A taxpayer-funded migrant advocacy group has published a detailed manual designed to help local politicians obstruct lawful Home Office immigration enforcement operations. The guide, titled ' Resisting Immigration Raids - A Guide For Local Councillors', provides specific instructions on how to disrupt removal actions targeting suspected illegal immigrants. This disclosure reveals a coordinated effort to challenge federal immigration authorities through local government intervention.

Charity Funding and Operational Background

The Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants has received substantial public funding to support its operations and legal defenses. Since 2019, the organization has collected more than £1 million in legal aid payments. This funding is processed through a formal contract with the Legal Aid Agency for cases involving immigration and asylum claims. Additionally, the charity secured £47,015 directly from the Home Office, which official public records describe as 'contract and other funding'.

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A spokesperson for the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants clarified that the Home Office payment related to 'litigation costs' awarded to the charity against the department. The organization also received £31,000 in European Union funds designated for improving the living conditions of irregularized migrant households. Further financial support included £19,999 from the National Lottery Community Fund awarded last year. Data from the grant-tracking platform GrantNav indicates that private trusts and charitable funders have contributed £3.38 million to the charity since 2014.

Directives for Obstruction and Resistance

The manual, written by Griff Ferris, the advocacy and campaigns director of the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants, explicitly urges councillors to interfere with ongoing raids. The text instructs local politicians to 'challenge' Home Office officers immediately upon their arrival. It advises council members to film the officers and physically 'walk away' with the individuals being targeted to disrupt the enforcement action.

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The guide further proposes that councillors pressure their local authorities into refusing cooperation with Home Office Immigration Enforcement. It frames such resistance as a 'strong statement of solidarity' with affected communities. The manual states that community resistance can manifest through outreach work, awareness-raising campaigns, or direct intervention to stop raids when they occur. This approach aims to create immediate logistical and political obstacles for federal agents.

Historical Precedents and Political Opposition

Griff Ferris previously engaged in direct action against immigration enforcement. In 2021, he participated in a blockade at a removal centre at Gatwick Airport. The protest was aimed at stopping a deportation flight carrying convicted killers and rapists to Jamaica. Ferris was prosecuted for causing a public nuisance during this incident but was ultimately acquitted. His experience informs the tactical advice provided in the current guide for resisting immigration raids.

The initiative has garnered support from progressive local governments. More than 160 councillors have signed a statement condemning policies that target migrants, asylum seekers, and refugees suspected of arriving illegally. In July, the Green-led Lewisham Council became the first local authority to refuse cooperation with Home Office Immigration Enforcement. Five other Green-led London councils, including Lambeth, Hackney, Waltham Forest, Southwark, and Haringey, have subsequently adopted the same non-cooperation policy.

Impact on Law Enforcement and Future Procedures

The publication of this guide highlights a growing conflict between local progressive politics and federal immigration enforcement strategies. Critics argue that non-cooperation undermines the rule of law and public safety. Keith Prince, a representative for the Reform party, stated that cooperation between local authorities and the Home Office is required to ensure the law is applied and vulnerable people are protected. He criticized the adoption of 'ridiculous activist-driven policies' that obstruct enforcement.

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The widespread distribution of this manual through the 'migrant champions network' suggests a sustained strategy to decentralize immigration enforcement challenges. By empowering local councillors to act as barriers to Home Office operations, the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants is attempting to create a fragmented landscape of enforcement. This development forces the Home Office to navigate a complex network of local political resistance rather than dealing with a unified national response.