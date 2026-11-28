Glenn Barit's 'Luz and Flor,' a JAFF Future Project pick, follows prehistoric humans from the Philippines and Indonesia working in Spain.

Indonesian Cinema’s Next Chapter Is Reaching the World ‘Without Losing Our Cultural Identity,’ Says JAFF Market Director Linda Gozali,” the new feature project from Filipino filmmaker Glenn Barit .

The project, also known as “Luzonensis and Floresiensis,” is among the 2026 JAFF Future Project selections at With Spain’s property market collapsing around them, the pair look for a place to belong and a way to get by, while the echoes of colonial rule go unresolved. Anya Taylor-Joy ‘Went Mute’ on ‘Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum’ Set When Ian McKellen Showed Up: ‘That’s F---ing Gandalf’ The project was recently selected for the International Film Festival Rotterdam’s CineMart 2027 and won the Talents Tokyo Award in 2025.

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It took part in the QCinema Project Market in Quezon City, Philippines, in 2025, and has been through the West Meets East Screenplay Lab 2026 in Dhaka, the Film Development Council of the Philippines’ Isapelikula Script Lab in Manila and the AFANxPaS Young Filmmakers Bootcamp 2026, held in Manila, Bangkok and Paris.