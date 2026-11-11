Migrant Rape Convictions: Two Men Sentenced to 15 Years Each

Two migrants in Manchester were sentenced to 15 years for raping a 17‑year‑old at an Airbnb party. The pair filmed the assault and were known for their brutal conduct.

A 17‑year‑old Manchester teenager was raped and filmed by two migrants at an Airbnb party in 2019, and the offenders received 15‑year prison sentences in a Manchester Crown Court hearing on Tuesday. The case has drawn public attention for the perpetrators' violent conduct and the evidence of the assault being captured on camera.

Details of the 2019 Assault

Police seized footage in which 25‑year‑old Hadi Khangheshlaghi and 26‑year‑old Armin Takhfifi were seen laughing as they forced the victim into a room, where they stripped and sexually assaulted her. The victim, who was already intoxicated with alcohol and cannabis, was led by the defendants' hands, restrained, and moved around the bed in a series of positions before being raped. The court heard the teenager cried as the men continued, pulling her hair, calling her slurs and treating the incident as a joke.

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After the attack, the pair recorded the act with a mobile phone and posted the footage. The teenager was later found to have internal injuries and lacerations, confirming the violence of the assault. The incident proved devastating; the victim's mental health has been described as severely impaired since the attack.

Court Findings and Sentencing

Manchester Crown Court judge Tom Gilbart described the defendants as "disgraceful criminals" and emphasised that they had chosen to continue the assault even after the victim's friend entered the room and shouted that she was too drunk to consent. Subsequent attempts by the defendants to contact the victim were aimed at "warning her off" and were perceived by the court as threats.

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Gilbart noted both men are foreign nationals with indefinite leave to remain but are not British citizens. He warned that upon release the men "may be liable" for automatic deportation. The court rejected a request from Takhfifi's barrister to adjourn the sentencing for a mental‑health review, stating that delays had already occurred because of the victim's deteriorating condition.

Impact on the Victim and Future Implications

The victim, who was visiting Manchester to stay with a friend, has said the assault has left her in a "dark place" and unable to return to her life. Her medical examination revealed injuries that corroborated her testimony, and the court documented her ongoing psychological harm. The case underscores the need for timely legal proceedings in sensitive sexual‑violence cases and highlights the potential consequences for non‑citizen offenders who committed crimes in the UK.

Community Reaction and Broader Concerns

Family members of the defendants and their supporters stood in the public gallery and raised their hands in protest during sentencing. The case has sparked broader discussions in Manchester and nationally about the treatment of migrants, the protection of vulnerable younger victims, and the importance of swift justice in rape trials.