Migrant Lyft Driver Convicted of Raping Passenger in Idaho

A migrant working as a Lyft driver has been convicted of kidnapping and raping a female passenger in Boise, Idaho.

A migrant working as a Lyft driver has been convicted of kidnapping and raping a female passenger in Boise, Idaho.on June 6 of felony charges of rape, forcible penetration by use of foreign object, and first-degree kidnapping, according to theProsecutors said that Al Majzoub picked up his victim on August 6 of 2024, drove her to a remote area, then sexually assaulted her.

Police were able to apprehend the suspect quickly because the victim had texted friends that she was on the way home in a Lyft car but was gone for “significantly more time” than expected. A friend called police and said she felt “something was wrong” when the victim did not appear at home at the expected time and a location app showed her in a strange location.

“Their quick action allowed them to promptly report the situation to law enforcement, enabling officers to locate the defendant without delay,” the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office“On behalf of the State, we would like to thank the jury for their careful attention to the evidence,” said Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts.reportedly committed by an Uber driver in Texas last year, where migrant Sameh Chami picked up a female passenger early in the morning in Galveston, drove her to a remote area, and sexually assaulted her.

In that case, the victim’s family also quickly reported their worries to police when the woman did not appear at home at the time she was expected after being picked up at a bar by the Uber driver. As Breitbart News recently reported, court documents have that Uber received a staggering 400,181 reports of sexual assault and sexual misconduct between 2017 and 2022.





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Idaho sets animal entry requirements following ﻿New World screwworm detectionThe Idaho State Department of Agriculture has announced new entry requirements for animals entering Idaho following recent detections of New World screwworm in Texas and New Mexico.

Read more »

Trump admin has found 146K migrant kids who went missing under Biden: DHS chiefA total of 450,000 went missing under former President Joe Biden — and “nearly 300,000” are still unaccounted for, Mullin said at a news conference.

Read more »

Asylum seekers removed from Essex hotel following anti-migrant protestsThe asylum seekers who were staying at The Bell Hotel in Essex have all been removed from the site following anti-migrant protests last year. The decision comes after the hotel was at the centre of anti-migrant protests following the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl by Ethiopian resident Hadush Kebatu.

Read more »

High School Teacher Arrested for Sexual Battery in Idaho and West VirginiaA high school teacher in Idaho was arrested and charged with sexual battery after he was accused of suspicious behavior involving a student. A West Virginia high school teacher and coach has been removed from her posts after her arrest for allegedly sexually abusing a minor.

Read more »