Migrant Bodies Found in Libyan Mass Graves Show Signs of Torture

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has confirmed that some bodies found in mass graves in Libya bore gunshot wounds, highlighting the brutal conditions faced by migrants in the country. Libyan authorities have recovered at least 28 bodies from a grave near Kufra city, blaming a criminal gang for torture and inhumane treatment. Another 19 bodies were found in Jikharra, with a security directorate attributing the deaths to a known smuggling network.

GENEVA — Some of the bodies of migrants found in two mass graves in Libya bore gunshot wounds, the International Organization for Migration said Monday, adding that one of the sites is thought to contain up to 70 bodies. Libya’s attorney general said Sunday that at least 28 bodies had been recovered from a mass grave in the desert north of Kufra city and blamed a gang for subjecting illegal migrants to torture and inhumane treatment.

It said the authorities were conducting forensic tests to understand the cause of their deaths and had detained three suspects. That followed 19 other bodies being found in a mass grave in the Jikharra area, also in southeastern Libya, a security directorate said, blaming a known smuggling network. Franz Prutsch, senior program coordinator for immigration and border governance at the International Organization for Migration, told Reuters that those 19 bodies showed “signs of injuries, including inflicted wounds and gunshots.” Meanwhile, the grave in Kufra contained 30-70 bodies, Prutsch said, speaking from the capital, Tripoli. The IOM could not give details of how long the bodies had been in the graves, but said they might have been there for some time. Last March, the bodies of 65 migrants were found in a mass grave in the southwest of the country. Libya has turned into a transit route for migrants fleeing conflict and poverty to Europe across the Mediterranean. Some 22% of the 965 recorded deaths and disappearances of migrants in Libya happened on land routes, according to IOM’s Missing Migrants Project. At the end of January, Libyan authorities said they had freed 263 migrants of different sub-Saharan nationalities, saying they were “being held by a smuggling gang in extremely poor human and health conditions.





NBCNewsHealth / 🏆 707. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

LIBYA MIGRANTS MASS GRAVES HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS SMUGGLING

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

50 Bodies Found in Mass Graves in Libya, Highlight Migrant CrisisAuthorities in Libya discovered nearly 50 bodies buried in two mass graves in the southeastern desert, shedding light on the perilous journey faced by migrants seeking to reach Europe. The discovery underscores the ongoing humanitarian crisis and the rampant abuse endured by migrants attempting to cross the country.

Read more »

Hawley Grills Migrant Rights Activist Over Downplaying of Laken Riley Murder, Calling Migrant Crime 'Real Issue'Senator Josh Hawley clashed with a migrant rights activist during a Senate hearing on the 'Remain in Mexico' policy, accusing him of minimizing the murder of Laken Riley and dismissing migrant crime as insignificant. Hawley emphasized Riley's tragic case and the need to address the issue of migrant crime as a real threat.

Read more »

Hawley Grills Migrant Rights Activist Over 'Downplaying' Migrant Crime in Heated Senate HearingSenator Josh Hawley clashed with a migrant rights activist during a Senate hearing on the 'Remain in Mexico' policy, accusing him of downplaying the severity of migrant crime. The exchange centered around the murder of Laken Riley, a nursing student killed by an illegal immigrant, and the case of Travis Wolfe, a 12-year-old killed in a car crash involving an undocumented driver.

Read more »

No one polices men's bodies the way we police women's bodiesAs President Trump takes a hammer to reproductive rights, a Mississippi legislator proposes making it illegal to ejaculate without the 'intent to fertilize an embryo.'

Read more »

San Antonio to Close Migrant Resource Center Amid Declining Migrant ArrivalsThe city of San Antonio plans to close its Migrant Resource Center (MRC) due to a significant drop in migrant numbers passing through the city. The center, which cost between $1.2 million and $800,000 per month to operate, has seen a decline from 8,200 arrivals in January 2022 to approximately 2,300 in January 2023. City officials cite the reduced need and financial strain as reasons for the closure.

Read more »

56 Bodies Found in Mass Graves in Northern MexicoMexican authorities have discovered 56 bodies in unmarked mass graves in northern Mexico, close to the U.S. border. The remains, found in Chihuahua state, are being examined to determine the cause of death and identify the victims. This tragic discovery highlights the ongoing violence and the prevalence of mass graves in Mexico, particularly in areas affected by cartel activity.

Read more »