Migrant amateur teams in Greece get into World Cup spirit before new EU border measures take effect

Migrant and refugee teams in Greece's capital took part in a grassroots soccer tournament before the World Cup in North America.

When Sue Tilley met Lucian Freud, it changed her life. Now a painting of her could fetch $47 millionICE officer wanted in the shooting of a man during the Minneapolis crackdown is arrested in TexasThe vibes in Canada feel much different than the US as the World Cup arrivesOscar-winning 'Star Wars' editor Marcia Lucas dies at 80Happy is an Asian elephant.

But is she also a person? Nipper, stay! The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airYou should be dancing, yeah. Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you ageA photo captures President Trump and first lady awaiting British royals from rare White House anglePlastic bags don't go in the recycling bin.

What should you do instead?

Being a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itTrump tells agencies to align with study calling for narrower childhood vaccine recommendationsHumanoids dance and thread needles as Japanese robotics developers look to outdo ChineseIn farm country, an old American pickup truck becomes more than a workhorseHajj pilgrims perform rituals in soaring heat as Eid al-Adha celebrations beginDepartamento de Justicia de EEUU abre investigación sobre columnista que acusó de abuso a TrumpWith a stalemate in Ukraine and discontent at home, Putin seems ready to escalate his warThe Afternoon WireICE officer wanted in the shooting of a man during the Minneapolis crackdown is arrested in TexasThe vibes in Canada feel much different than the US as the World Cup arrivesOscar-winning 'Star Wars' editor Marcia Lucas dies at 80Happy is an Asian elephant.

But is she also a person? Nipper, stay! The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airYou should be dancing, yeah. Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you ageA photo captures President Trump and first lady awaiting British royals from rare White House anglePlastic bags don't go in the recycling bin.

What should you do instead? Being a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itTrump tells agencies to align with study calling for narrower childhood vaccine recommendationsHumanoids dance and thread needles as Japanese robotics developers look to outdo ChineseIn farm country, an old American pickup truck becomes more than a workhorseHajj pilgrims perform rituals in soaring heat as Eid al-Adha celebrations beginDepartamento de Justicia de EEUU abre investigación sobre columnista que acusó de abuso a Trump





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