BOOM! Studios Confirms Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Once a Ranger Vol 1 TP Release Date and Price

BOOM! Studios confirms Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once a Ranger Vol 1 TP arrives March 26, 2027. Collecting the first adult arc of the iconic team led by Jason and Billy.

BOOM! Studios has officially confirmed that the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once a Ranger Vol. 1 trade paperback will arrive in stores on March 26, 2027. This highly anticipated collected edition captures the initial story arc of the acclaimed 2026 comic series relaunch, bringing the original five heroes back together for their first adventures as adults.

The volume will be available in a perfect-bound format with a retail price of $18.99. This 112-page book serves as a definitive entry point for new readers and a convenient archive for longtime collectors who prefer to consume the narrative in a single sitting. The release date aligns with earlier announcements of a mid-March 2027 launch, solidifying the timeline for fans awaiting the physical copy.

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Based on the standard twenty-four-page length of individual comic issues, this trade paperback logically compiles issues number one through four. It includes the distinct cover art featured with each installment, providing a comprehensive view of the storyline. With issues number one through five already released, the volume acts as a sampler, allowing audiences to evaluate the quality before committing to future monthly purchases.

Written by New York Times bestselling author Marguerite Bennett, who also crafted Bombshells and Batwoman, the series explores a timeline ten years after the heroes hung up their morphers. Illustrated by industry veteran Andrew Lee Griffith, known for his work on Transformers and G.I. Joe, the narrative shifts from teenage drama to adult realities. The team now consists of Jason, Zack, Trini, Kimberly, and Billy, each established in their respective careers.

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Jason currently serves as a martial arts teacher, while Zack works as a public defender. Trini operates as a diplomat, and Kimberly has achieved status as a world-renowned gymnast. Meanwhile, Billy remained in the community to support the training of new generations of Power Rangers, acting as the anchor for the group when a crisis inevitably strikes.

The status quo breaks when Billy summons the scattered group back to the legendary Command Center to confront a terrifying new iteration of a familiar enemy. This antagonist identifies herself as Rita Rabiosa, a figure driven by a specific desire for vengeance against the former heroes who defeated her in their youth. The conflict forces the reunited team to navigate complex interpersonal dynamics.

The plot emphasizes the challenges young adults face, requiring the squad to relearn how to operate as a cohesive unit while managing the distinct pressures of their mature lives. The series continues with Mighty Morphin Power Rangers number six scheduled for release on November 25, 2026. This keeps the momentum building toward the spring 2027 collection and the broader narrative expansion.

The League of Comic Geeks reports a mixed consensus regarding the current installments, suggesting that the trade paperback will provide a comprehensive view for undecided readers. This release marks a significant milestone for the franchise, which previously rebooted in summer 2026 to revitalize interest in the classic team. The transition from teenage protagonists to adult figures offers a fresh perspective on the legendary characters. The storyline sets the stage for future arcs that expand the mythology of the Power Rangers universe beyond its classic roots.