Law enforcement officers seized 19g of crack, 3g of fentanyl, and a loaded handgun during a Mifflin County drug saturation stop in Derry Township on November 18.

Law enforcement officers executed a targeted arrest following a drug saturation traffic stop in Derry Township on Monday, November 18. The Mifflin County Regional Police Department seized significant quantities of suspected narcotics, including 19 grams of crack cocaine and 3 grams of suspected fentanyl, alongside a loaded 9mm handgun. This operation resulted in the detention of three individuals connected to the vehicle involved in the incident.

Saturation Detail Leads to Initial Stop

The Mifflin County regional police task force initiated the sequence of events during a coordinated drug saturation effort on November 18. Officers were monitoring a residence on Logan Street in Lewistown, a location under surveillance for potential illegal narcotic activity. During this monitoring phase, law enforcement observed a Chevrolet Silverado departing from the monitored home. The vehicle was reportedly being driven by Brandon French, a 46-year-old resident of Yeagertown, Pennsylvania.

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High-Visibility Stop at Derry Township Wawa

Police subsequently intercepted the Chevrolet Silverado at a Wawa convenience store located within Derry Township. The interior of the truck contained three occupants at the time of the stop: Brandon French, Amanda French, a 44-year-old also from Yeagertown, and Robert Wheeler, a 45-year-old resident of Lewistown. Law enforcement confirmation indicated that Robert Wheeler was already an active subject of investigation by the task force regarding suspected narcotic sales activities.

Discovery of Narcotics and Firearms

During the initial search of the occupants, officers discovered a baggie containing possible crack cocaine, a crack pipe, and more than $1,000 in cash in the possession of Brandon French. When police instructed the occupants to exit the vehicle, the search expanded to the truck's interior. Officers located two additional baggies of crack cocaine concealed in the floorboard area of the Chevrolet Silverado. A comprehensive vehicle search revealed approximately 19 grams of suspected crack cocaine packaged for distribution and around 3 grams of possible fentanyl.

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Seizure of Paraphernalia and Weapons

In addition to the primary narcotics, authorities recovered three bags of marijuana and several items of drug paraphernalia linked to narcotic sales. A critical safety element of the seizure was the discovery of a loaded 9mm handgun within the vehicle. Following the physical evidence collection, officers administered Miranda rights to Robert Wheeler. After being advised of his legal rights, Wheeler took ownership of the discovered items found in the truck, with the exception of the firearm which remained in police custody.

Charges and Detention Proceedings

Robert Wheeler was transported to the Mifflin County Correctional Facility following the stop. He faces multiple serious charges stemming from the incident, including possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The seizures of 19 grams of crack and 3 grams of fentanyl highlight the ongoing focus of the Mifflin County regional police on disrupting local drug distribution networks.