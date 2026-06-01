Midwife at scandal-hit NHS trust told colleagues 'don't be too kind' to patients

A senior midwife's resignation letter reveals staff were told to send worried pregnant women home and used code 'FOH' on whiteboards to indicate patients they wanted to leave. The Nottingham trust faces Britain's largest maternity scandal review, with findings due this month.

A midwife at an NHS trust that is the subject of Britain's largest ever maternity scandal review told colleagues 'don't be too kind' to patients.

The trust, Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (NUH), has been under scrutiny after dozens of babies died or suffered serious injury. An inquiry led by independent midwife Donna Ockenden is examining care provided to 2,500 families between 2012 and 2025, with findings due on 24 June. The BBC's Panorama interviewed ten midwives who worked at NUH and reviewed previously unreported documents.

One document, a 2018 resignation letter from a senior midwife, detailed how a colleague advised staff to send pregnant women who arrived worried about going into labour home with the comment 'don't be too kind, she'll keep coming back.

' The letter also described how the code 'FOH' would be written on a whiteboard next to names of heavily pregnant women staff wanted to leave the unit. The 'F' stood for a curse word, and 'OH' meant 'off home.

' Another midwife told Panorama that as neonatal deaths became increasingly common, staff became desensitized to the tragedies. Ms Ockenden said Nottingham thought of itself as a superior NHS trust, but the inquiry revealed a pattern of keeping women at home as long as possible, lack of training, and inadequate equipment. She also noted countless examples of racist behavior, including staff mimicking patients' accents.

Sarah Hawkins, whose daughter Harriet was stillborn in 2016 after staff ignored her concerns, said the FOH whiteboard remarks were upsetting.

'Who writes that in a caring profession? ' she asked. Last June, Nottinghamshire Police announced a corporate manslaughter investigation into NUH. Anthony May, NUH chief executive since 2022, acknowledged the trust had failed patients and families and let down staff.

He said they are learning from mistakes and improving safety. A recent Care Quality Commission report improved the trust's rating from 'inadequate' to 'requires improvement.





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