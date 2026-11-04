Midterms Deliver Historic Firsts as Democrats Retake Congress

Democrats seized control of both chambers of Congress in the 2026 midterms, while winners across the country broke barriers in race, religion, gender and LGBTQ representation, including the first Muslim U.S. senator and a wave of first Black and Native American governors.

The 2026 midterm elections produced a series of historic firsts across the United States as Democrats swept into control of both chambers of Congress in a result widely described as a blue tsunami.

Victors in races across the country also broke longstanding barriers related to race, religion, gender, and LGBTQ representation. Democrats wrested control of the House of Representatives from Republicans, as the GOP lost at least 25 key seats, and a wave of Democratic victories also returned control of the Senate to the party. The election was dominated by a backlash against Republicans, and it reshaped Congress as well as state legislatures in many parts of the country.

Also read Democrats Seize House and Governor Mansions in 2026 Midterms as Socialists Surge in Congress

Historic Wins For First Muslim Senate Members

Among the most groundbreaking results was the election of Democrat Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan, who became the first Muslim ever elected to the U.S. Senate. He defeated Republican former Representative Mike Rogers in a race that grew especially contentious in its closing stages. Democratic Representative Haley Stevens, who had lost to El-Sayed in the primary, endorsed Rogers, adding to the tension. In Florida, Republican Byron Donalds became the state's first Black governor and the nation's first elected Black Republican governor.

The night was also extraordinary for Black gubernatorial candidates, who joined a historically small group of people who have led states during the nation's 250-year history. Georgia's Keisha Lance Bottoms became the first Black woman to serve as governor in U.S. history. In Wisconsin, Democrat David Crowley became the state's first Black governor. In Nevada, Democrat Aaron Ford unseated Republican Joe Lombardo, becoming the state's first Black governor and the first Black person elected governor west of the Mississippi River.

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Democrat Wes Moore also won reelection as Maryland governor, defeating Republican Dan Cox in a rematch of their 2022 contest. Moore had become Maryland's first Black governor in that earlier race. Together, the four victories by Donalds, Bottoms, Crowley and Ford more than doubled the number of Black governors ever elected in the nation's history, rising from three including Moore to seven. Major milestones for Hispanic representation came in two of the nation's largest states.

Black Governors Break Longstanding Barriers

Democrat Gina Hinojosa defeated Republican Governor Greg Abbott, who was seeking a fourth term, ending a Republican gubernatorial winning streak in Texas that dated back to 1994. In California, former state attorney general and former U.S. health and human services secretary Xavier Becerra easily defeated Republican Steve Hilton. New Mexico elected Democrat Deb Haaland, a former U.S. Interior Secretary and House lawmaker, as the first Native American woman elected governor in any state.

Haaland had previously become the first Native American to hold a Cabinet position under President Joe Biden. In New Hampshire, Democrat Chris Pappas became the first openly gay man elected to the U.S. Senate after a closely watched contest against former Republican Senator John E. Sununu. Pappas had previously represented the state in the U.S. House, making his victory another milestone for LGBTQ representation in Congress.

LGBTQ Milestones In Congressional Elections

In Ohio, Democrat Amy Acton became the first woman elected to lead the state, defeating Republican Vivek Ramaswamy after a bitter campaign. Acton, a former Ohio health director, faced controversy over a Republican ad featuring her estranged mother, and the race drew heavy national Republican involvement, with Trump endorsing Ramaswamy and Vice President JD Vance publicly defending him. The shift in House control could also produce another first.

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If House Democrats choose Hakeem Jeffries, the current minority leader, as Speaker, he would become the first Black speaker of the House. Overall, Democrats' victories have fundamentally changed the balance of power that Trump will confront during the second half of his term.