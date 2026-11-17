Democratic gains in key swing states weaken MAGA influence over election boards and secretary of state offices, impacting 2028 administration procedures.

Recent midterm election outcomes have significantly altered the landscape of election administration in critical presidential battleground states. Democratic victories have weakened the influence of Donald Trump-aligned figures over these processes, changing appointment powers and blocking certain candidates from securing key roles. These shifts affect states where the 2024 presidential election results are central to current political dynamics. The changes may influence the officials, procedures, and institutions involved in managing the 2028 presidential election cycle.

Secretary of State Wins in Arizona and Nevada

Democratic Secretary of State Adrian Fontes defeated Republican Alexander Kolodin in Arizona, securing 54.9 percent of the vote with 99 percent of expected votes counted. Kolodin, a state representative, had previously sued to overturn parts of Arizona's 2020 presidential results and criticized the state's election administration. Fontes now oversees statewide election procedures and voting equipment certification as the state's chief election officer.

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In Nevada, Democratic Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar defeated Republican Jim Marchant, winning approximately 57 percent of the vote against Marchant's 39 percent. Marchant had disputed the 2020 presidential result and refused to certify Joe Biden's victory in the state. Aguilar's reelection ensures continuity in the administration of Nevada's electoral processes, which frequently oversee voter registration and certification.

Bipartisan Structures Limit Unilateral Control

Despite Democratic gains, these results do not constitute a complete takeover of election administration systems. Local election officials, bipartisan commissions, divided legislative authority, courts, and staggered terms continue to limit unilateral control in these states. As of November 16, Democrats had won three Republican-held secretary of state offices among the 26 directly elected positions on the ballot. Including states where the position is appointed, Democrats hold or control 28 of 47 secretary of state offices, compared with 18 for Republicans.

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In Georgia, Democratic victories in the governorship and state House opened pathways to influence the State Election Board. Penny Brown Reynolds defeated Republican Tim Fleming to succeed Brad Raffensperger as secretary of state. The governor-elect, Keisha Lance Bottoms, has proposed replacing the current oversight structure with a more independent body, though this requires legislative action rather than a unilateral gubernatorial decision.

Georgia Election Board Dynamics

The Georgia State Election Board remains a focal point due to recent controversies surrounding rule changes before the 2024 election. Republicans retained a narrow Senate majority, limiting the ability of Democrats to reshape the board without bipartisan support. The board is considering draft bylaws that would prevent the removal of its executive director or permanent staff for one year following a change in composition.

Under Georgia law, the House and Senate each elect one member to the board, while the two major parties appoint one member apiece. The chair is selected by the House and must win Senate confirmation. These complex checks and balances ensure that no single party can fully dominate election administration in the state, maintaining a diversified oversight mechanism for upcoming electoral cycles.