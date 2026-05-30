The 2022 US midterm elections are expected to be a clash of unrestrained forces between the electoral anger of Americans and Donald Trump's attempts to keep his stranglehold on the GOP and their congressional majority.

Geoffrey Clowes/Sipa USA/AP; Elías Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News/Getty Images; Brenda Bazán/The Washington Post/Getty Images Election season seemingly never ends in America, but this year’s midterms are already shaping up to be a clash of unrestrained forces.

The electoral anger of Americans stoked byover the Trump administration’s first two years of governance versus an increasingly erratic Donald Trump attempting to keep his stranglehold on the GOP and their congressional majority. With no presidential race on the ballot, the midterms are a chance for political hopefuls to step into the spotlight, but that doesn’t mean Trump isn’t trying to make them about himself.

The president has already made clear that he intends to use the midterms as a mechanism toRepublicans who have been anything less than obsequiously loyal to him. He has managed to oust some of his more vocal crickets, like Rep. Thomas Massie , and even reliable Republican stalwarts like Sens.

John Cornyn and Bill Cassidy , by backing their MAGA primary challengers. In some cases, extreme MAGA diehards have stepped in to fill the void, crystallizing the transformation the party has undergone under the leadership of the president. We’ll find out in November whether Democrats can take advantage of Trump’s sinking approval numbers and stop more of his loyalists from making their way into Congress.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is about as Trumpian as they come. Endorsed by the president, Paxton and Trump teamed up to oust long-term incumbent GOP Senator John Cornyn under the promise of making the Lone Star State even’s policy page declares that he will continue to “carry the torch for Trump’s agenda” and “champion President Trump’s legislative priorities, including cutting taxes, securing the border and deporting illegal aliens, ending the weaponization of government, and draining the Swamp.

”lawsuit before the Supreme Court which sought to throw out the electoral votes of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. against a whole host of national progressive organizations, watchdog groups, and aid groups assisting immigrants, LGBTQ+ individuals, and other groups targeted by the Trump administration. .

The attorney general was divorced by his wife amid allegations of multiple affairs, indicted on charges of securities fraud in 2015 , wasTrump’s hand-selected pick to oust his predominant Republican critic in the House easily won his primary in Kentucky’s 4th congressional district, which means Rep. Thomas Massie’s is on his way out of Congress.

Ed Gallrein is a retired Navy SEAL officer who served on SEAL Team Six, and a generational farmer from Shelbyville, Kentucky. Gallrein gained the attention of the Republican Party — and the president — when he first attempted to run for the state Senate in 2024, narrowly losing the primary despiteTrump selected Gallrein to run as a MAGA hardliner against Massie — a vocal critic of Trump’s foreign policy and one of the leaders of the House push to release the Epstein files.

Under the national spotlight, the race became thein House history, and reaffirmed Trump’s ability to exact revenge upon his critics . the high-level security clearances he’s held throughout his career. He also opposes reproductive choice, diversity policies, and increased funding for DHS and ICE. , Herrera amassed millions of followers online through videos testing out different weapons, dissecting the firearm logistics of prominent shootings, and commenting on firearms regulations.

Herrera hosted Kyle Rittenhouse for the launch of Kenosha protest shooter’s own YouTube channel, andHerrera first attempted to run in Texas’ 23rd congressional district — which encompasses large swaths of West Texas — in 2024, and was narrowly defeated by then-incumbent Rep. Tony Gonzales .

Herrera sought the rematch in 2026, and was delivered a major boon afterfrom his reelection campaign and the House after allegations of improper sexual behavior with staff, and the suicide of a former aid with which he allegedly had an affair. In the heavily Hispanic district, Herrera is running on a decidedly Trumpian agenda, endorsing increased funding for border security, opposing reproductive choice, the use of public funding for private education and homeschooling, and of course unrestricted access to firearms.

Herrera is currently running in a special election to fill Gonzales’s vacant seat, and is expected to continue to campaign through the general election. Democrats have fielded Katy Padilla Stout, a little-known attorney, as Herrera’s challenger. Given that Trump’s support among Hispanics in West Texas and the Rio Grande border countiesFormer MAGA queen consort Marjorie Taylor Greene left the House of Representatives this year after her relationship with Trump collapsed over disagreements regarding the Epstein scandal and Israel.

Her replacement, former Georgia District Attorney Clay Fuller, is running to keep his seat on more than an interim basis against Democratic candidate Shawn Harris. Fuller is a former Air Force officer and National Guardsman who rose to GOP prominence as a DA in Georgia’s Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit. So far, his campaign has embraced many of the culture war trappings that worked so well for his predecessor. Heformer Rep.

Eric Swalwell should face the death penalty over the accusations of sexual assault. He supports “mass deportations now,” ending the constitutional guarantee of birthright citizenship, and has described “anchor babies” as a “deliberate invasion. ” He regularly touts the repeat endorsements given to him by Trump. If Trump wanted a Representative from Georgia to replace the sycophantic admiration of Greene, he has one in Fuller.

Fuller even insisted last month that “the Strait of Hormuz is open and crude oil prices are dropping,” despite the ongoing war in Iran.

“The signals are clear, President Trump’s economy is strong. ”A former investment banker, Fishback’s is vying for outgoing GOP Florida Governor Ron Desantis’ office within a crowded Republican primary field. He’s built name recognition through a sensationalist digital strategy designed to rage bait. Fishbackto his frontrunner opponent — Black Florida Rep.

Byron Donalds — as “By’rone” and said the three-term representative wanted to “turn Florida into a Section 8 ghetto. ” After political commentator Don Lemon was arrested after protesting inside a church in Minnesota, FishbackFishback is a vocal opponent of abortion rights without exceptions, has proposed a “sin tax” for OnlyFans creators, and wants to use the National Guard to remove homeless people from the streets.

He has said that if elected governor, he wouldDonalds — whom Trump has endorsed. The bad news is the online right seems committed to propping up his candidacy. While you’ve probably never heard of Marty O’Donnell, you’ve definitely heard the TV jingles and video game soundtracks he’s composed. The soundtracks forand the Mr. Clean jingle are just a few of his productions.

O’Donnell first ran for Congress in 2024, and was flattened by three other primary opponents attempting to oust Rep. Susie Lee out of her seat in Nevada’s 3rd congressional district. Trump endorsed O’Donnell’s 2026 run, calling him a “a World-Class Composer and Entrepreneur who knows the America First Policies required,” to execute on Trump’s agenda. O’Donnellfor Trump during his 2016 campaign, writing on social media that he “loathed” the then-candidate and considered him an “idiot.

” Charles Cornish-Dale — better known by his online pseudonym “Raw Egg Nationalist” — a fitness obsessed right-wing influencer who hasand the Nazi party, and embraces racist conspiracies. O’Donnell later claimed that he had no idea who Cornish-Dale was before interviewing him. is generating headlines for his LA mayoral fund through AI advertisements depicting the cultural capital of the Western United States as an apocalyptic hellscape overrun by drug addicts, and himself as an underdog hero sent to rid the city of decadent Democratic governance.

Tom Morello Announces Power to the People Festival With Bruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters, More, Pratt’s political trajectory has seen him slide into stylistic trapping of the ultra-online right. A center point of Pratt’s campaign has been his experience in the aftermath of the 2025 Palisades Fire, in which his $2.5 million coastal mansion burned to the ground.

Pratt and his wife — fellow reality TV star Heidi Pratt née Montag — said in interviews following the fire that the house would likelyas a riches-to-living-in-a-trailer crusader on a redemptive mission, his reckless spending and lavish lifestyle have already become a bruising point in his campaign. Pratt has reportedly spent over $15,000 at the Hotel Bel-Air in little more than a month, and campaign filings unearthed byshow that the campaign also spent $1,800 on Tequila for a single event.

While Pratt may have landed Trump’s endorsement through his AI slop ads and commitment to portraying Los Angeles as the disaster zone imagined by Fox News republicans, voters might want to think twice before electing the guy who blew through $10 million in two years to run one of the biggest and most complex local governments in the country.

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