Explore the midseason 2027 TV schedules as NBC, Fox, and CBS announce schedule shifts, cancellations, and new premiere dates for popular series including Best Medicine.

A comprehensive review of the midseason 2027 TV schedules reveals a significant reshuffling of network programming across major American broadcasters. Networks are implementing surprise changes and reduced episode orders to optimize viewer engagement during the competitive winter viewing window.

NBC has fundamentally altered its lineup by pulling the plug on several long-running fan-favorite shows. This strategic move allows the network to pivot towards fresh content and special preview events starting in January.

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NBC Programming Overhaul

NBC initially shocked audiences in May 2025 when they removed Lopez vs. Lopez, Night Court, Found, The Irrational, and Suits LA from their roster. The network later renewed The Hunting Party and Brilliant Minds, but Celeb Style remains under evaluation.

Angel, is set to have a special preview on January 2 following NBC's Saturday NFL broadcast. This special screening serves as a high-profile introduction to the series before it establishes its permanent home.

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The series will then shift to its regular slot on Thursdays. This positioning places the show in a prime time competitive environment against other major network offerings.

Fox and CBS Adjustments

Fox surprised viewers by confirming that Best Medicine will have a reduced 14 episodes in season 2. This reduction in episode count is a deliberate strategy to manage production resources and audience retention.

The reduced order will allow The Interrogator to take over in February. This scheduling change creates a seamless transition for viewers who enjoy procedural dramas and legal thrillers.

Cupertino Cunning added: "Every episode that I read, I'm on the edge of my seat. But she's going to go through more when it comes to love and she's also going to go through a lot more when it comes to her family."

The quote highlights the emotional depth and character development driving the new season. Writers are focusing on interpersonal conflicts to drive narrative momentum.

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Impact on Viewers

The midseason 2027 TV schedule is stacked, but timing is crucial for retention. When is every show coming back after several surprise changes and reduced episode orders? Viewers must adjust their viewing habits to accommodate these shifts.

The Interrogator, meanwhile, will return after airing eight out of 22 episodes. This partial run suggests a strategic pause to build anticipation for its full-season debut.

The show centers around a family of agents from various branches of law enforcement who find themselves entangled in complex criminal investigations. The diverse backgrounds of the agents create unique dynamic interactions.

These changes reflect a broader industry trend towards shorter, more concentrated seasons. Networks are prioritizing quality over quantity to maintain viewer interest in an increasingly fragmented media landscape.