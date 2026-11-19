Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte reveal Storm's dark betrayal in Midnight X-Men issue #2. The mutant turns on her team, aiding Dracula in creating a war between vampires and empyres.

In the opening pages of Midnight X-Men issue two, the narrative establishes that mutant vampires already exist within this dark timeline. The issue reveals that Storm is potentially the most powerful among them, serving as the catalyst for this terrifying new status quo. The first issue had introduced these mutant vampires immediately, showcasing Storm's immense power, but the second issue shifts focus to the past.

The Origin of Mutant Vampires

Midnight X-Men issue two by Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte details the exact origin story of how mutants became vampires. The story begins when Dracula summons Storm to his presence. He explains his entire origin to her, revealing that his own master took his life when the master realized the weakness of seeing his own kind being hunted down and killed.

Also read Which Are Vampires, Thralls Or Eaten in Midnight X-Men #2? (Spoilers)

Dracula identifies Storm as different from other mutants. He calls her the most powerful and mighty of all mutants. He offers her eternity in exchange for her soul. Storm accepts this offer. This agreement transforms her into the first empyre, a being of immense supernatural power.

Storm Betrays the X-Men

After becoming an empyre, Storm commits an unthinkable act of betrayal. She calls out for help and lures the X-Men into a trap. Instead of protecting her team, she attacks them alongside Dracula. She turns Iceman, Angel, Beast, and Jean Grey into vampires. Only Cyclops and Kitty Pryde manage to escape this initial massacre.

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Later, Jean Grey tricks Cyclops into returning with a new team to rescue her. This rescue attempt is another trap set by Storm. She once again displays her position as the leader of this new dark faction. By the end of this sequence, Storm and her new empyres have turned or killed several other mutants.

The War Between Factions

This sequence of events creates a massive war between vampires, empyres, mutants, and humans. Storm has become a genuine villain in this timeline. She had shown sympathy when meeting with Nightcrawler in the first issue, but this backstory shows her corruption. She helps slaughter those mutants deemed not worthy of survival by Dracula.

Flashback to 1982 X-Men Story

The current storyline calls back to a previous X-Men issue from 1982. In that story, Storm was attacked in New York City while walking alone. Kitty Pryde realized something was wrong and suspected Dracula was responsible. The X-Men found her at Belvedere Castle but could not match the vampire.

In that 1982 story, Dracula fed on Storm and tried to force her to become one of his brides against her will. Kitty Pryde gave herself to Storm, saying she was willing to die. This snap Storm out of Dracula's influence. She attacked Dracula instead of obeying his orders.

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The current Midnight X-Men series shows a worst-case scenario. This is a nightmare version of that classic X-Men storyline. It makes Storm the catalyst for the apocalypse rather than the hero who stops it.